World tourism ready for rebirth. Invest in the sector with a Cash Collect

After three difficult years due to the effects of the pandemic, the tourism sector is returning to investors’ radar. Indeed, the lifting of travel restrictions due to Covid-19 is forcing consumers to spend an ever-increasing share of their income on products and services in the travel and leisure sector.

Perspectives on the sector

Many analysts give a very optimistic outlook for the tourism sector in view of the boom in bookings expected for the summer months and the expectations of a return of travel and overnight stays to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the numerous stocks active in this sector, there are three stocks that could benefit from this dynamic in the coming months.

Carnival

Carnival is the world‘s leading operator of cruises to nearly every continent, including North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company also operates in port management services and in the hotel sector.

According to experts, the cruise industry tends to suffer less than others from the seasonality of bookings as moving to exotic destinations, regardless of the season in the two hemispheres, allows it to maintain a solid cash flow.

Airbnb

The innovative platform active in the hospitality sector has suffered the effects of the restriction on the movement of people during the pandemic. However, the growth in bookings, travel and travel in recent months has allowed us to obtain optimistic financial results.

In the last quarter, Airbnb beat all expectations with revenues of 2.48 billion dollars (2.42 billion estimated by analysts) and earnings per share at 98 cents against 78 estimated.

TripAdvisor

Tripadvisor is a US website for hotel, bed and breakfast and restaurant reviews, accommodation reservations, and other travel-related content. It also includes interactive travel forums and is spread across the globe.

Total revenue for Tripadvisor in the second quarter was $494 million, up 18% year over year, and Adjusted Ebitda was $90 million, up 18% of revenue and down 17%. compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Last month, Tripadvisor added a travel itinerary generator powered by OpenAI generative AI technology.

New Cash Collects with guaranteed coupon flow every month

An alternative way to invest in the aforementioned securities is to use the Investment Certificates such as the new Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premiums on equity baskets recently issued by BNP Paribas on the SeDeX market of Borsa Italiana. The new products, with a three-year duration (with expiry on August 3, 2026), envisage a fixed monthly premium between 0.7% and 1.4%, regardless of the performance of the underlyings that make up the basket.

Thanks to these instruments, the investor receives a fixed premium guaranteed at the end of each month, while the possibility of early repayment allows you to benefit from an optimization of the return. Furthermore, investors can consider the Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premiums as an interesting solution to diversify their portfolio by investing in stocks from different sectors, such as banking, insurance, energy, travel or artificial intelligence.

The Certificate on the big names in international tourism

The new range also includes the Certificate on some securities active in the tourism sector. This is the product on Airbnb, Carnival, TripAdvisor (ISIN NLBNPIT1SO95) which pays a fixed premium of 1.10 euros of the Notional amount on a monthly basis (13.2% per year), regardless of the performance of the underlyings. Starting from the ninth month, the Issuer (BNP Paribas) has the option of exercising the Early Redemption option: in this case the Certificate matures in advance and pays, in addition to the monthly premium, the notional amount (100 euro). Conversely, if the Issuer does not exercise the Early Redemption option, the Certificate pays a premium of €1.10 until its natural maturity.

At maturity, if the listing of all the securities making up the basket is greater than or equal to the Barrier Level, the Certificate expires and pays, in addition to the monthly premium, the notional amount (100 euros). If the price of at least one of the underlyings is instead lower than the Barrier Level (50% of the initial value of the underlyings), the Certificate expires and pays a premium of 1.10 euro, plus an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst of the underlyings, with consequent partial or total loss of the Notional Amount.

Prevalence of positive judgments among analysts

The consensus gathered by Bloomberg on the three titles in the basket, which we report in the table above, is substantially positive. More than half of the analysts who follow Carnival recommend buying (buy) with a small minority suggesting sell (sell). On Airbnb and TripAdivisor, on the other hand, there is a prevalence of analysts who recommend keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) with respect to buy and sell judgments. Furthermore, the 12-month average target price indicates that these stocks currently appear under-priced and from which analysts expect potential upsides of between 14% and 23% within the next 12 months.

This makes the underlyings of the basket suitable for strategies with a Cash Collect Callable Fixed Premium, i.e. for those who have a lateral or moderately bullish view of a certain sector (in this case the tourism sector) to obtain an attractive return at the time of natural maturity or advanced at the discretion of the issuer.

WARNING

