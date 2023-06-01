World Wealth Report 2023: Fewer Germans are millionaires

Capgemini included affluent individuals in the analysis who had at least $1 million in investable assets excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables and durables. The study divides the rich into three categories: The “ultra-millionaires” form the top of the wealth pyramid, only those who have over 30 million US dollars count – and they only make up one percent. They lost the most wealth in absolute terms. In turn, anyone who manages private assets of five to 30 million US dollars belongs to the middle class of millionaires: Their assets have recently shrunk the most in percentage terms. The “millionaires next door” make up almost 90 percent of the rich.