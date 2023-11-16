Worldcoin – A cryptocurrency wants to save humanity – News

Contents

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin promises a universal basic income for all humanity. But there is a lot of criticism of the ambitious project.

Secure online identity, cryptocurrency, universal basic income – Worldcoin wants to make it all possible. The ambitious project has attracted a lot of attention in the technology world in recent months – also because it is backed by Sam Altman, founder of the AI ​​company OpenAI, which is responsible for the chatbot ChatGPT.

What does a universal basic income have to do with AI?

Open box Close box

ChatGPT creator Sam Altman is convinced that artificial intelligence (AI) will become more and more powerful in the next few years and will soon take jobs away from well-trained people. This will make some people very rich, while many others will lose their income. With the Worldcoin, Altman wants to create a balance: the cryptocurrency should be available to everyone in the world as a universal basic income.

So that no one can receive a double basic income, the project is also intended to ensure a secure online identity and thus ensure that you can only pretend to be the person you really are on the Internet.

This is also a problem that has been accentuated by AI services such as Sam Altman’s ChatGPT: The fear is that the AI ​​chatbot could one day no longer be distinguished from humans on the Internet and could spread mass amounts of false information. A secure online ID that is only available to people should prevent this, says Altman.

In addition to the cryptocurrency, Worldcoin also includes the Worldcoin app, which functions as an electronic wallet, and an identification system, the so-called World ID. It is connected to the app and is intended to cover everyone in the world. And it is linked to a distinctive biometric feature: the iris, the iris of the eye.

Crypto-colonialism in the Global South

Over the past two years, Worldcoin has had eyes scanned in 35 cities. Switzerland was not there, but 20 other countries such as Indonesia, Sudan, Ghana and Kenya were. In Nairobi, for example, thousands stood in line to have their iris data recorded. The reward was a Worldcoin balance equivalent to almost 50 francs – for many Kenyans, more than a week’s wages.

However, the Kenyan government quickly stopped the project due to data protection and security concerns. And there are also said to have been irregularities in data collection in other countries in the global south. The accusation quickly became loud that Worldcoin was practicing a kind of crypto-colonialism: the plight of poor people was being exploited in order to obtain as many iris scans as possible – valuable data that could be used to train its own recognition systems. In contrast to operations in the West, data protection hardly plays a role.

The security expert is critical

But people who have had their eyes measured in the USA, Norway or Germany shouldn’t feel too confident either. Data security experts are generally very critical of the collection of biometric data – after all, identifying features such as the iris cannot be changed as easily as a password in an emergency.

Such a collection is a very attractive target for any secret service in the world.

Bryan Ford, computer science professor at EPFL in Lausanne, states: “Such a collection is a very attractive target for every secret service in the world.” Ford’s word has weight: When Worldcoin claims to have solved the so-called “Proof of Personhood” (i.e. being able to clearly identify a person on the Internet thanks to their iris data), then the company is referring to a term that Bryan Ford himself used in set the world.

To date, there is no method for “proof of personhood” that guarantees complete data protection, says the security expert: “Not even the basic research has been completed yet. If Worldcoin now claims to have solved the problem, then that is pretty presumptuous.”

Like every coin, the Worldcoin has two sides: On the one hand, the makers’ full-bodied claim that they have created a secure identity and thus the foundations for a worldwide universal basic income. On the other hand, there are critics who accuse the project of lacking sensitivity in dealing with data protection.

Share this: Facebook

X

