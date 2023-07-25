Home » Worldcoin Launches Controversial Cryptocurrency Project: Scanning Eyeballs for Digital Currency
Worldcoin Launches Controversial Cryptocurrency Project: Scanning Eyeballs for Digital Currency

Artificial intelligence (AI) entrepreneur Sam Altman’s cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, has been officially launched, offering digital currency in exchange for iris scans. The launch saw people lining up at project venues worldwide to use the “iris scanners” or orbs to prove their humanity in exchange for free crypto tokens. Altman, the CEO of Open AI, hopes that this new measure will help differentiate humans from AI online while preserving privacy. Worldcoin also claims that its system could pave the way for an AI-powered global basic income system. However, the cryptocurrency is not available to US citizens due to regulatory issues. The project plans to roll out 1,500 iris scanners globally. Concerns have been raised about privacy and potential misuse of sensitive data collected through iris scanning. Despite some criticism and skepticism, Altman remains hopeful that the project will make progress.

