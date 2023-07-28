WorldCoin Launches World ID: Biometric Authentication Project Soars in Value

Web3 encryption project WorldCoin, co-founded by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, has officially launched its biometric authentication system called World ID. This system uses an eye scanner called Orb to verify identity by scanning the user’s iris. The project’s token, WLD, has attracted a large number of investors and its price has soared from $1.7 to $3.3 in an instant, an increase of nearly 100%. As of press time, WLD closed at $2.37, an increase of 17.46% within 24 hours. The market value of WLD has reached $400 million based on the market value in circulation, and the project is valued at approximately $28 billion based on a fully diluted valuation.

However, concerns have been raised about the degree of centralization in the project. The company behind WorldCoin, Tools for Humanity, has already had more than 2 million users during the testing phase. The project aims to provide a more accessible digital identity for the 4.4 billion people in the world who lack legal identities. World ID is described as a “digital passport” and it provides free tokens called WLD to people in exchange for scanning their irises with the Orb device.

While the project has received significant investment and has been hailed for its potential and innovation, it still faces technical risks, privacy and security risks, regulatory risks, and market risks. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has warned about the privacy issues raised by Worldcoin’s biometric data collection practices, stating that iris scans can reveal even more information and are permanently at risk if compromised. There are also concerns about the security of the iris scan data and the possibility of creating 3D printed “dummies” for identification.

Worldcoin has also faced controversies and public opinion vortexes, such as privacy dilemmas and paid promotions. It has encountered regulatory contradictions and data processing challenges, particularly in relation to EU GDPR regulations. The project’s global operation conflicts with EU regulations, and failure to adequately protect data could result in fines. There have also been reports of data trading and incentivized data collection in some regions, raising additional concerns.

In conclusion, the launch of WorldCoin’s biometric authentication system has generated market enthusiasm and attracted significant investment. However, the project still faces numerous challenges, including technical, privacy, security, regulatory, and market risks. The long-term success and impact of the project remain uncertain, and strict privacy and data protection laws in different countries may limit its operation in certain markets.

