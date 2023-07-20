World’s First 16MW Offshore Wind Turbine Connects to Grid, Sets New Industry Standard

The world‘s first 16MW ultra-large-capacity offshore wind turbine has been successfully connected to the grid for power generation at the Fujian Offshore Wind Farm, according to China Three Gorges Group Co., Ltd. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of offshore wind power units in China and has pushed manufacturing and operation capabilities to an international leading level.

With an average annual production of over 66 million kWh of “green electricity,” the 16 MW offshore wind turbine has the largest single-unit capacity, the largest impeller diameter, and the lightest weight per megawatt among all turbines currently in production worldwide. Standing at a towering height of 152 meters, the center of the hub of this wind turbine boasts an impressive combined weight of 385 tons for the nacelle and the generator. The single blade measures a staggering 123 meters in length and weighs a remarkable 54 tons. The sweeping area of the impeller is equivalent to approximately 50,000 square meters or 7 standard football fields.

Based on extensive wind measurement data from the sea area, it has been calculated that a single revolution of the 16 MW wind turbine can generate 34.2 kWh. This translates to an annual output of more than 66 million kWh of clean electricity, which is equivalent to saving approximately 22,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 54,000 tons.

The successful connection of this ultra-large-capacity offshore wind turbine to the grid is a significant step towards achieving China‘s renewable energy goals and reducing carbon emissions. It showcases the country’s commitment to sustainable development and its determination to lead the way in the field of clean energy.

The installation and operation of this pioneering 16 MW offshore wind turbine demonstrates China‘s expertise and capability in the renewable energy sector. It is a testament to the country’s continuous efforts to improve and innovate in wind turbine technology. With this achievement, China reinforces its position as a global leader in renewable energy and presents a promising future for the development of offshore wind power.

The integration of this groundbreaking wind turbine into the Fujian Offshore Wind Farm is a testament to the country’s dedication to harnessing the potential of offshore wind resources to meet its energy demands in an environmentally friendly manner. It also highlights the opportunities for economic growth and job creation that come with the expansion of the renewable energy industry.

The successful connection of the world‘s first 16 MW ultra-large-capacity offshore wind turbine to the grid for power generation represents a major achievement for China‘s renewable energy sector. It sets a new standard for offshore wind power units worldwide and underlines China‘s position as a global leader in clean energy. As the country continues to invest in renewable energy technologies, it is expected that more groundbreaking achievements like this will contribute to a sustainable and greener future for China and the world.

