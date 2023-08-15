Home » World’s Largest LNG Dual-Fuel Container Ship ‘Manila Express’ Embarks on Maiden Voyage from Xiamen Port
World’s Largest LNG Dual-Fuel Container Ship ‘Manila Express’ Embarks on Maiden Voyage from Xiamen Port

Carrying over 3,378 TEUs of foreign trade cargo, the world‘s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container ship, the “Manila Express,” embarked on its maiden voyage from Xiamen Port yesterday morning. Owned by shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd, the vessel is nearly 400 meters long and has a molded width of 61 meters, enabling it to transport up to 23,600 standard containers. It primarily serves Asia-Europe routes and is set to deliver electronic products, ceramic handicrafts, lithium batteries, and more to major global ports including Singapore, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, and Southampton.

After berthing at the Songyu operation area of Xiamen Port on the afternoon of the 13th, the efficient loading of the “Manila Express” commenced under the supervision of the Xiamen Port Holdings Group’s operation team. They utilized a six-way bridge crane to ensure a prompt completion of operations and facilitate the ship’s departure during high tide. Xiamen Port’s commitment to outstanding service was exemplified, showcasing its world-class business environment.

Xiamen Port has made significant efforts to enhance its service level and further strengthen its shipping economy this year. Resultantly, the port has been witnessing frequent visits from giant container ships. This week, the “Manila Express’s” sister ship, the “Berlin Express,” is also scheduled to make its maiden voyage to Xiamen Port.

These developments are indicative of Xiamen Port’s growing importance as a key hub for global trade. With its continuous expansion and focus on improving services, the port is attracting more significant shipping vessels, reaffirming its position as a major player in the maritime industry.

