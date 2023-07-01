World’s New Energy Passenger Vehicles Trend: China Leads with 60% Market Share

China Accounts for 60% of the World‘s New Energy Vehicles, Says Cui Dongshu

According to Cui Dongshu, the secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, China accounts for 60% of the world‘s new energy vehicles. In an article published on July 1 through his personal WeChat public account, he stated that the trend of new energy vehicles in the world will be relatively stable in 2023. He predicts that the sales volume of generalized new energy vehicles from January to May 2023 will reach 7.57 million units, with hybrid power accounting for 1.86 million units.

Cui Dongshu also mentioned that commercial vehicles only account for 3% of the world‘s new energy vehicles, with new energy passenger vehicles being the main focus. From January to May 2023, China‘s new energy passenger vehicles accounted for 60% of the world‘s new energy vehicles, demonstrating strong performance. Cui Dongshu believes that this is due to China‘s strong industrial chain and domestic market, leading to double growth in exports.

The article also provides an overview of the global market for new energy vehicles. It states that the number of new energy vehicles globally showed slow growth until 2016 when development accelerated. In 2020, there were 9.77 million new energy vehicles worldwide, with 3.19 million being ordinary hybrids. The sales volume of generalized new energy vehicles in 2022 reached 14.11 million, of which 3.72 million were hybrids.

In terms of market trends, the article predicts that new energy passenger vehicles will demonstrate a strong trend in 2023. From January to May, the world is expected to see a year-on-year increase of 42% in sales volume, reaching 4.66 million units. The article also highlights the regional market trends, with China surpassing Europe and North America in terms of sales volume.

The penetration rate of new energy vehicles globally is also increasing, with China leading at 27%, followed by Germany at 19% and Norway at 71%. The article concludes by stating that as China and the United States further develop new energy sources and implement incentive policies, the global new energy vehicle industry will enter a new stage of strong development.

