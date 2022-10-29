James Clayton

BBC North America technology reporter, San Francisco

12 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/153FD/production/_126973078_whatsubject.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, Elon Musk at number one on Forbes Rich List

San Jose, California, on a cool evening in late March.

A hastily arranged meeting, at an Airbnb, was invited by the world’s richest man.

The meeting was an important one for the Twitter company. Elon Musk has recently become Twitter’s largest shareholder. There are now rumors that he wants to join the company’s board.

When Twitter chairman Bret Taylor arrived at the venue, he found it wasn’t quite what he expected.

He allegedly sent Musk a text message saying the site could “win the ‘weirdest meeting site I’ve been to’ award.”

“I think they found an Airbnb near the airport with tractors and donkeys,” he told Musk.

However, the meeting went well.

A few days later, Musk announced that he would be joining Twitter’s board.

This is just the beginning. The next six months will see a tumultuous, on-and-off trade—one of the wildest in Silicon Valley history.

In early April, Musk seemed content with his position on Twitter’s board, tweeting frequently about possible changes at the company.

However, his private meeting with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal did not go well. The two disagree on how to fix the social platform. Musk was frustrated. See also Fuortes (Rai): "The company perimeter is at risk. Forced to invest without having resources. Record debt"

He allegedly texted Taylor complaining, “Just talking to Parag to fix Twitter is not going to work. Violent action is needed.”

news/240/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1016B/production/_127399856_gettyimages-1407348124.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, Twitter CEO Agrawal disagrees with Musk on business philosophy

On April 14, the billionaire said publicly that he wanted to buy Twitter — all his belongings, inside and out.

He offered $44bn (£38bn). Twitter’s board initially rejected the offer and even instituted “poison pill” terms to try to prevent Musk from forcing a takeover.

Then, another change of mind (and that wasn’t the first time in this story). Twitter’s board of directors decided to accept the deal after much deliberation, and on April 25 announced it was accepting the takeover proposal.

“Yessssss,” Musk tweeted.

Musk believes that Twitter has lost its way. Twitter often restricts speech, he said, and as the world‘s “town hall” it needs to put free speech first.

In an interview at the TED 2022 conference in Vancouver, Canada, he said he “doesn’t care about economics at all.”

Perhaps it was his blessing, as tech stocks tumbled in the weeks and months after the deal, and Twitter’s market value fell. Soon, many analysts began to question whether Musk was overpaying for Twitter. See also Gold stocks released in May: repairing the market may open the four main investment lines, and 3 stocks such as Kweichow Moutai are the most favored._Oriental Fortune Network

He started asking an irrelevant question in public — how many real accounts are there on Twitter?

The billionaire – named the world‘s richest man by Forbes and Bloomberg, with a personal net worth of around $250bn (£216bn) – has complained for years that there are too many bots on the platform.

After Twitter accepted his takeover proposal, he repeatedly asked the company for data on how many real users it had.

Twitter executives shared their data. Based on estimates from a random sample of accounts, less than 5% of daily active users are bots. This seemed to anger Musk.

Agrawal tweeted a lengthy thread explaining how the company got the number, and Musk responded with a fecal emoji.

news/240/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/170B/production/_127399850_gettyimages-1241980380.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images

The acquisition deal is facing collapse. It was no surprise that Musk announced on July 8 that he wanted to pull out of the deal.

However, is he trying to get a better price, or is he really going to give up? Hard to say.

Twitter is off. It claimed that Musk’s agreement to acquire the company was legally binding and could not cancel the deal.

Lawyers on both sides are very expensive. A Delaware court is scheduled to open Oct. 17 to rule on whether Musk will be forced to buy the company. See also BMW Remote Software Upgrade for 1.3 million vehicles

In court filings, Twitter argued that it had provided Musk with sufficient information about the true number of users.

Musk believes that Twitter may have several times as many bots as it publicly claims, even accusing the company of fraud.

The influx of public criticism has taken its toll on Twitter. The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and advertisers are beginning to wonder how many ads are shown to real people.

The process has left Twitter headquarters employees disillusioned. Some employees relished the idea of ​​Musk becoming CEO. Some have said publicly, and many privately, that Musk’s acquisition would be a disaster for content moderation and the company’s broader goals.

As Musk, Twitter, judges and reporters all geared up for the seemingly inevitable court case, things took another dramatic turn.

Inexplicably, after various allegations against Twitter, Musk suddenly announced that the deal would go ahead.

“Acquiring Twitter was an accelerator to create X, the all-purpose app,” he said.

What made him change his mind? Maybe he doesn’t think he can win the case. Days before announcing the withdrawal of the deal, he will face forensics from Twitter’s lawyers. Perhaps he wanted to avoid a difficult and potentially in-depth cross-examination.

Whatever the reason, you can understand why the turnaround didn’t spark Twitter’s champagne congratulations. Once bitten, twice shy. Twitter remained silent. Taylor tweeted that the company was “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed with Musk.”

Separately, Twitter asked for the court case to be postponed, not canceled. Musk’s lawyers countered that Twitter was “unacceptable for a yes.”

Musk has until 17:00 BST on October 28 to come up with the hefty sum.

Billions of dollars will be split among his wealthy friends and banks, with Musk paying the rest, which will come from selling some of his Tesla shares.