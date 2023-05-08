Alexandre Arnault, Antoine Arnault and Delphine Arnault with their father Bernard.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, the richest person in the world, has just increased his fortune to over $200 billion. Arnault has five children – and they all also work at LVMH and its brands. Delphine became CEO of Dior in January, while Frédéric was appointed CEO of Tag Heuer at the age of just 25.

Luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault is the richest person in the world.

Bernard Arnault is currently the richest person in the world with a net worth of approx $201 billion (182 billion euros). He is only the third person to surpass the $200 billion mark, after tech moguls Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, whose fortunes have since plummeted.

Arnault co-founded LVMH in the 1980s and is its CEO and Chairman. The French luxury conglomerate owns a number of fashion, perfume, jewellery, watch and alcohol brands including Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Moët & Chandon, Fenty Beauty and Tiffany & Co.

In February Arnault’s daughter Delphine became CEO of Dior. But it’s not just Delphine who has risen through the ranks at LVMH. All four of Bernard’s sons also work at LVMH and its brands.

“Succession planning in strategic positions has been instrumental to the success of key LVMH brands over the past 20 years,” said Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet Reuters.

Arnault, 74, has not commented on who will succeed him, but it is an issue that is discussed each time he reassigns one of his descendants. Last year LVMH set the age limit for its CEO from 75 to 80 years raised, thereby extending Arnault’s possible term of office.

His eldest child – and only daughter – is the CEO of Dior.

Delphineborn in 1975, is the eldest of Bernard’s five children and his only daughter.

She started her career at McKinseywhere she worked as a consultant for two years before joining designer John Galliano’s firm.

From 2008 to 2013 Delphine worked as an executive vice president at Christian Dior Couture before spending a decade as executive vice president at Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s largest brand.

Since February 1, she has been CEO and Chairwoman of Dior.

Delphine sits on LVMH’s Board of Directors and is a member of the Executive Committee – she is only the second woman to serve on that body, and with 43 years also the youngest member.

Antoine Arnault is the CEO of LVMH’s parent company.

Antoine is the eldest son of Bernard and was born in 1977. Like Delphine, Antoine was born to Bernard’s first wife, Anne Dewavrin.

Antoine began 2005 to work at LVMH in the advertising department. Just two years later, he was appointed Communications Director at Louis Vuitton, where he worked on campaigns public figures such as Angelina Jolie, Bono, Muhammad Ali and Mikhail Gorbachev initiated.

In December, Antoine was appointed CEO of Christian Dior SE, the Holdinggesellschaft, over which the LVMH family controls. He is also CEO of shoe manufacturer Berluti and non-executive chairman of cashmere label Loro Piana.

Appointed to the LVMH Board of Directors in 2006, Antoine has been Head of the company’s Image and Environment department since 2018.

Alexandre became executive vice president at Tiffany & Co. after LVMH bought the jeweler.

Alexandre was born in 1992, the first son of Bernard’s second wife, Helene Mercier, and is Executive Vice President at Tiffany & Co.

After internships in New York at McKinsey and KKR Alexandre moved into his father’s retail empire, where he worked on digital innovations.

“I was obviously raised to be in the group,” Alexandre told the 2018New York Times‘ adding that it was ultimately his decision to work at LVMH and that he turned down offers from McKinsey and KKR.

Alexandre was CEO of the German luggage brand for around four years Rimowaafter he According to reports persuaded his father to buy an 80 percent stake in the company in 2016. During his time at the helm, he revived Rimowa and started collaborations with Supreme and Off-White, among others.

After LVMH bought Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 billion in 2020, Alexandre died at just 28 years old Executive Vice President of Product and Communications at the jewelry manufacturer.

Former President Donald Trump said in February, he invited Alexandre and his wife to dinner at Mar-a-Lago. “He is a young man on the rise, the son of one of the great businessmen and leaders in Europe and the world,” Trump wrote of Arnault.

Frederic is the CEO of Tag Heuer.

Frédéric, born in 1995, is the CEO of TAG Heuer.

After Internships at Facebook and McKinsey and a short time as Head of a mobile payments startup Frédéric quickly rose through the ranks at LVMH.

In 2017 he joined the Swiss watchmaker as interim head of the connected technologies department full time for the Pursue. Just a year later, he was appointed Director of Strategy and Digital at TAG. In 2020 he turned 25 years old to the CEO of the brand ernother

Die „New York Times‘ reported that the elder Arnault had prepared Frédéric to lead TAG Heuer from the start, albeit not entirely smoothly.

Stéphane Bianchi, who was TAG’s CEO before Frédéric and was put in charge of training his successor, told the newspaper that the two initially clashed “everywhere”.

During his time at the helm of the company Frédéric has focused on connected watches, orchestrated the shift from wholesale to retail, increased e-commerce sales and negotiated a partnership with Porsche.

Bernard’s youngest son Jean runs the watch division at Louis Vuitton.

Jean Arnault (right) with his brother Frédéric. Dave Benett/Getty Images



Jean Arnault is Bernard’s youngest son and joined LVMH after his studies. According to the “Financial TimesHe has a Masters in Financial Mathematics from MIT and another in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, London.

According to his LinkedIn-Profile During his studies he completed internships at Morgan Stanley and McLaren Racing and a brief stint in a Louis Vuitton retail store in Paris.

Jean was born in August 2021 at the age of 23, just few Sweet after graduating, marketing and development director of the watch division of Louis Vuitton. Now he is the director of watch department of the brand.

Jean said the “FT“that his older brother Frédéric’s work at TAG Heuer sparked his interest in watchmaking.

“We have a strong bond and he started talking to me about the new watches and all the different things he was working on,” says Jean. “I was fascinated. And that was really the turning point.”

Jean told the “New York Times‘ in November that he still turns to Frédéric when he needs advice on his work.