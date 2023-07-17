Worldwide unique center of excellence for airships on Lake Constance

The world’s only competence center for airships is located on Lake Constance – the CEO says: “The Zeppelin is the best viewing platform in the sky”

The German Zeppelin shipping company will be on the road with three airships from 2024. The number of passengers has now returned to the pre-Corona level. New pilots are in training.

A good 24,000 passengers fly over Lake Constance in the Zeppelin NT every year.

Image: Stefan Borkert

The fascination of airships drives the business of the Zeppelin shipping company. If the weather conditions are right, the almost silent zeppelin circles in the sky over Lake Constance. CEO Eckhard Breuer says that around ten percent of its customers come from Switzerland. Many passengers would fulfill a dream with a Zeppelin flight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

