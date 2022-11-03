Worse than 996!Musk cleans up Twitter: Employees work 84 hours a week to help Tesla review code

According to media reports, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk is pulling engineers from other companies under his name to review Twitter’s code. More than 50 Tesla employees, two Boring employees and one Neuralink employee are understood to have started working on Twitter.

However,According to the media, the review team of engineers from these other companies has almost no experience in the field of social platforms, and they work in a programming language completely different from that of Twitter.

Twitter uses the Scala programming language, while Tesla engineers use Python. A Tesla employee who was not involved in the Twitter code review said it was difficult for people at Tesla to accurately assess existing code on the social platform. He quipped that Musk’s idea of ​​asking Tesla engineers to review the Twitter code was ludicrous.

Grass team

Internal documents seen by the media show that most of Tesla’s more than 50 employees are software engineers on the Autopilot team responsible for developing Tesla’s advanced driver assistance systems. These include Milan Kovac, director of engineering at Autopilot and TeslaBot, Ashok Elluswamy, director of software development, and Maha Virudhagiri, head of engineering, product and design.

In addition, Musk has invited talents from his circle of friends, and former Paypal COO David Sacks, angel investor Jason Calacanis and engineer James Musk are also among the Twitter review team.

Twitter employees said Musk wanted a quick look at the source code, as well as Twitter’s rules on content moderation and data privacy, in preparation for the redesign.

Musk wanted to create a platform for free speech after acquiring Twitter, but his ideas had to be balanced before legal and commercial.

However, some advertisers are already unhappy with Musk’s “free mode” plan to pull ads on Twitter, the latest trouble Musk has encountered since taking over Twitter.

Twitter is more ruthless than 996

Twitter has multiple code bases, each containing millions of lines of code, and Twitter supports a query system of 100 million searches per second, which means that the task of the review team is very heavy. However, the engineers who were “expatched” to Twitter appear to be in “forced labor,” with two Tesla employees saying the review won’t get them extra pay, but may help their careers .

Twitter employees, on the other hand, said they were forced to show Musk’s team various technical documents to justify their work and explain their value within the company. Failing to impress Musk’s team could face dismissal.

According to media reports, Musk may plan to lay off 25% of Twitter’s staff. It also caused panic within Twitter and sparked a new wave of “panic involution.”

Twitter managers have instructed some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, without any overtime pay or sabbaticals, according to Twitter insiders. etc. compensation.

One example is Musk’s desire to redesign Twitter’s subscription software and Twitter’s verification system, a task that was required to be completed within the first week of November. The ability to get work done this week has been seen by the department’s employees as make or break their careers at Twitter.

