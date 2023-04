The Ftse Mib index of Piazza Affari starts today’s session with a drop of 1.38%, at around 27,178 points. Among the worst stocks on the list, UniCredit immediately stands out, down by more than 3%. Mps and Banco BPM are also bad.

The Milan stock exchange is confirmed as the worst of the European stock exchanges. The best stock of the Ftse Mib is Inwit, up by about 1%.

The Cac 40 of the Paris stock exchange falls by 0.80%, Frankfurt -0.30%, London -0.50%.