Wow effect: the Vw group’s bet

Full presence of the Volkswagen group at the 2023 edition of the Munich Motor Show between the internal spaces of the fair and the areas in the city center. Precisely on this occasion, CEO Oliver Blume underlined how the Volkswagen group is becoming a design-oriented company and at the same time has made important steps forward in terms of technology, connectivity and digitalisation.

Moving on to the new features presented, the Volkswagen ID.GTI concept made its world premiere exactly 48 years after the presentation of the first Golf GTI at the 1975 Frankfurt Motor Show. Now the dimensions are smaller than the current Golf GTI (but larger than the original) given that it derives from the compact ID2.all (Polo Class so to speak), and the traction is totally electric but the spirit and performance honor the iconic GTI acronym. Volkswagen has also chosen Munich for the presentation to the general public of the ID.7, a zero-emission three-volume vehicle with 700 kilometers of autonomy, and the long-wheelbase version of the ID.Buzz electric van.

The Cupra DarkRebel show car that explores the idea of ​​a high-performance electric sports car

Continuing the list of debuts, Cupra has unveiled the DarkRebel concept; it is an original shooting brake with electric traction born thanks also to the contribution of the online community of the Spanish brand. Lighting is a key element in the design, starting with that of the logo. The frontal look of the vehicle is highlighted by Cupra’s triangular light signature. The lighting concept is based on breaking down the logo into three triangles, which are then applied as DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The dark purple color changes depending on how ambient light touches the vehicle’s body.

No new products from Seat but important previews about its future, as declared to the press by Thomas Schäfer, head of the Volkswagen brand and with the strategic supervision of the two Spanish brands and Skoda.

The German manager specified, in interviews with international media such as Autocar, that “The future of Seat is Cupra” brand, where investments have been concentrated. So goodbye to Seat? Not in the next few years, where the current models will be updated and brought to the end of their life cycle and subsequently the historic Spanish brand will evolve towards new forms of mobility. However, production in Spain is not in question, with the Martorell and Pamplona plants used by the other brands of the group. Also present outside the show for media and analysts was the Lamborghini Lanzador, the first fully electric model of the Sant’Agata brand and making its European debut. In the showcase and the electric Ducati created the MotoE championship. Claudio Domenicali, CEO of the Bolognese brand, confirmed that the brand’s first series electric motorcycle will convey the typical emotions of a Ducati.

