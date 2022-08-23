Home Business WRC2022, Tänak (Hyundai) wins the Ypres rally in Belgium. Rovampara (Toyota) postpones the party
WRC2022, Tänak (Hyundai) wins the Ypres rally in Belgium. Rovampara (Toyota) postpones the party

WRC2022, Tänak (Hyundai) wins the Ypres rally in Belgium. Rovampara (Toyota) postpones the party

Strong nerves and make no mistakes. These are the musts of the Ypres Rally, an expected race that saw as real protagonists (in our opinion) Rovampera (Toyota) who could win the drivers’ title with four races to go and the teammates of the Hyundai team: Tänak and Neuville, divided by just one point before the appointment in Belgium. And in the end only one managed to keep his nerve and not make mistakes, taking home the second win in a row: Tänak.

The magnificent three at work

A fast but tricky race at the Ypres rally in Belgium. Where the first to commit a small distraction that cost him dear was Rovampera (Toyota) on the second special stage that on a right-hand bend lost control of the vehicle by overturning for a few meters. Fortunately, despite the bad accident and the extensive damage to the car, the crew got out of the windshield of the car (the doors did not open) without being injured. The crew, thanks to the work of the team, manages to get back into the race with the super rally formula and also win the power stage, taking home important points in terms of the championship.

After Rovampera’s exit, race leader Evans (Toyota) passed up to Ps7 when the home driver, Neuville (Hyundai) took the lead. The challenge between the Belgian driver and the Estonian Tänak was beautiful until Neuville went off the road on a slow left-hand bend and was no longer able to get his Hyundai i20 N rally1 back on track.

At that point, Tänak led the race by managing the lead over Evans and taking home important points.

Championship standings for drivers and constructors

Rovampera remains the leader of the drivers’ standings with 203 points, followed by Tänak at 131 and Evans at 116 who passed Neuville to 106.

