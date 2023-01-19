Listen to the audio version of the article

Let the season begin! It is the most eagerly awaited moment for all enthusiasts: the start of the sporting season which, as per tradition, starts with the Rallye Monte-Carlo, scheduled until 23 January.

Rallye Monte-Carlo: the programme

The Rallye Monte-Carlo is the oldest and most famous event on the World Rally Championship calendar, an unpredictable event on a mixed surface which, with only two exceptions, has always hosted the opening of the WRC from 1973 to today.

Variable weather conditions may force riders to tackle dry asphalt and snow and ice in the same stage. Consequently, the choice of tires and the indications of the scouts are essential.

As in the 2022 edition, the service park will once again be located on Monaco’s waterfront, with the event kicking off from the iconic Casino Square before the two stops on Thursday evening. The first of these climbs up to the famous Col de Turini, while the second descends from La Cabanette on roads last used at the end of the 2020 edition and is the longest stage of the rally at 24.9 kilometres. Friday consists of two three-stage loops north-west of Monaco around Puget-Théniers, which hosts a tire change area in lieu of the mid-day service. Saturday follows a similar but longer format, with the race taking place further west and the crews only needing to return to Monaco 15 hours after their departure. Sunday combines two passages of the classic Luceram – Lantosque test with two other races on the Col de Turini, where the rally will end at the end of the Power Stage.

WRC2023: Toyota ready to defend the title

Toyota Gazoo Racing is aiming to defend its FIA World Rally Championship titles by aiming for a third consecutive WRC treble after a successful season in 2022 for its GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid car, which captured the Drivers’, Co-Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ World Championships.