Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband exposure: 3nm process iPhone signal is expected to improve

Apple has more and more self-developed chips, and they also want to compete with Qualcomm and Huawei on the baseband.

According to the latest news from the supply chain, Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband chip is code-named Ibiza, which will use TSMC’s 3nm process, and the supporting RF IC will use TSMC’s 7nm process.

According to the news, Apple’s above-mentioned 5G baseband is expected to be imported into the iPhone 16 series mobile phones launched in 2024, and TSMC will start trial production for Apple in the second half of this year at the earliest, and gradually increase the production volume in the first half of next year.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has previously hinted that Apple may equip the iPhone 16 series with a self-developed 5G baseband chip.

Supply chain sources also said that Apple has also launched the iPhone SE4 research and development plan, which can be regarded as a smaller version of the iPhone 14, which will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen and a self-developed 5G baseband.

For a long time, the baseband of mobile phones has been very difficult to do, because it has to cooperate with global operators to adjust its performance, so the previous NV withdrew from this industry, and then Apple will use self-developed baseband, and the signal performance of the iPhone is also hopeful. it has been improved.