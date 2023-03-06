Home Business Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband exposure: 3nm process iPhone signal is expected to improve
Business

Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband exposure: 3nm process iPhone signal is expected to improve

by admin
Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband exposure: 3nm process iPhone signal is expected to improve

Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband exposure: 3nm process iPhone signal is expected to improve

2023-03-06 12:59:54 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Apple has more and more self-developed chips, and they also want to compete with Qualcomm and Huawei on the baseband.

According to the latest news from the supply chain, Apple’s self-developed 5G baseband chip is code-named Ibiza, which will use TSMC’s 3nm process, and the supporting RF IC will use TSMC’s 7nm process.

According to the news, Apple’s above-mentioned 5G baseband is expected to be imported into the iPhone 16 series mobile phones launched in 2024, and TSMC will start trial production for Apple in the second half of this year at the earliest, and gradually increase the production volume in the first half of next year.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has previously hinted that Apple may equip the iPhone 16 series with a self-developed 5G baseband chip.

Supply chain sources also said that Apple has also launched the iPhone SE4 research and development plan, which can be regarded as a smaller version of the iPhone 14, which will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen and a self-developed 5G baseband.

For a long time, the baseband of mobile phones has been very difficult to do, because it has to cooperate with global operators to adjust its performance, so the previous NV withdrew from this industry, and then Apple will use self-developed baseband, and the signal performance of the iPhone is also hopeful. it has been improved.

See also  The new version of "Dragon Babu" has low ratings. Netizens: Poor plot, problems with casting and actor performance

Wrestle with Huawei and Qualcomm!Apple's self-developed 5G baseband exposure: 3nm process iPhone signal is expected to improve

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

ECB, Lagarde’s tightening of rates will not “tame”...

Criticism of Habeck’s heating ban

The interrupted dialogue between China and the United...

German Bundestag – Germany expandable as a location...

Government, openness to migrants. Businesses: we need 200,000...

OnePlus Ace 2V world premiere super Wi-Fi technology:...

Equal Pay Day: Wage gap – Ferda Ataman...

Finanza.tech: the tax credit assignment service reopens with...

These are the Germans’ favorite ETFs

Honda Civic Type R, the track test of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy