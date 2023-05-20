Wrist made with 3D printer saves a mother’s hand

Exceptional operation carried out at Gemelli by the team of Professor Giulio Maccauro, director of the UOC of Orthopedics. The right hand of a woman suffering from a rare tumor of the wrist was saved, thanks to the implantation of a manufactured prosthesis custom made with a 3D printer from an Italian company, with the indications of the orthopedic surgeons of the Gemelli Polyclinic. The young woman, who has recently become a mother, is fine and moves all the fingers on her hand. It is the first operation of its kind performed in the world and represents an excellent example of personalized surgery.

She is a 39-year-old patient and has already undergone several orthopedic operations to treat a rare tumor that had completely destroyed her right wrist joint. The woman regained the use of her right hand and conjured the danger of an amputation thanks to a complex surgery that also represents an absolute ‘first’ worldwide. The patient underwent resection and wrist reconstruction with radio-metacarpal stabilization, thanks to the positioning of a prosthesis made to measure for her with a 3D printer.

The operation was carried out by a highly specialized team directed by Professor Giulio Maccauro, director of the UOC of Orthopedics of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation and Full Professor of Orthopedics at the Catholic University, Rome campus. Together with him, also Professor Antonio Ziranu, head of the UOSD of Traumatology of the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina – Gemelli Isola Hospital and orthopedics researcher at the Catholic University, Dr. Elisabetta Pataia, ortho-plastic surgeon (plastic surgeon ‘dedicated to orthopedics) and the PhD candidate Camillo Fulchignoni hand surgeon both in force at the Gemelli Polyclinic.

The prosthesis in 3D

They are the pioneers of a procedure which inaugurates a new vein of personalized medicine and opens up new and interesting perspectives in orthopedic surgery. “The use of a personalized 3D prosthesis – explains Professor Maccauro – it allowed us to adapt the intervention to specific needs of the patient, ensuring an accurate anatomical reproduction and a high degree of functionality. Wrist reconstruction with radiometacarpal stabilization represents a significant advance in the restoration of motor skills and in the patient’s quality of life.

And it is an intervention that has a particular added value for a woman who has just become a mother of a little girl; the surgeons waited for the breastfeeding period to end to intervene. The patient is affected by giant cell tumor, a rare tumor (and localization on the wrist is a rarity in the rarity) locally aggressive and relapsed several times, until the joint is completely compromised. It was necessary, to save her hand, to replace her wrist with a prosthesis. But there are no ‘industrial’ (ie ready-made) prostheses for this part of the body (as happens instead for the hip or knee).

“For this – adds Professor Maccauro – we contacted an Italian company, Adler-Ortho, specialized in the design and production of joint prostheses which, starting from the patient’s CT scan and following our instructions, created a prototype on the computer, printed 3D plastic; we examined it, asked to make some modifications and at that point the definitive prosthesis was printed in chronocobalt and titanium. For the operation it was necessary to carry out a double access – continues Professor Maccauro – from the dorsal part and from the volar (lower) part of the wrist, to free and secure the vessels, nerves and flexor and extensor tendons of the hand. We then performed a proximal bone resection of the forearm and a distal resection at the base of the metacarpals, which are the bones on which the fingers articulate. Finally we placed this prosthesis, which allows us to keep the movement of the fingers”.

The patient is fine, she has already returned home and is continuing her hand rehabilitation sessions. With her story, she helped write a new page in the history of orthopedic surgery. But, as a mom, she maybe cares more being able to continue to caress and take her daughter in her arms, with that hand that she had now given up for lost.

– photo of the Gemelli Polyclinic press office –

(ITALPRESS).