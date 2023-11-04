CCTV News: Xi Jinping’s Speech at Financial Work Conference Ignites Enthusiasm in National Financial System
In a recent development, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Financial Work Conference has received a positive response from the national financial system. Participants expressed their commitment to align their thoughts and actions with the spirit of Xi Jinping’s speech and the decisions made by the Party Central Committee. They intend to expedite the creation of a financial power and a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics, utilizing high-quality financial development to bolster the construction of a strong nation and the great cause of national rejuvenation.
During the Central Financial Work Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech, whereby he evaluated the progress made in the financial sector since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He also analyzed the challenges faced in achieving high-quality financial development and outlined the future financial agenda. The speech was hailed for providing comprehensive solutions to both theoretical and practical issues in the financial industry, serving as a guiding principle for promoting high-quality financial development in the new era.
Highlighting the importance of the party’s leadership, the Central Financial Work Conference stressed the necessity of adhering to and strengthening the party’s overall guidance. It also called for the acceleration of the construction of a financial power and a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics. Attendees of the conference emphasized the significance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and pledged to steadfastly follow the path of financial development in accordance with Chinese characteristics.
Furthermore, the conference highlighted the crucial role of finance in providing high-quality services for economic and social development. Financial workers vowed to fully implement the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference and ensure the effective execution of the outlined work arrangements.
The enthusiasm and commitment shown by the national financial system signify a collective dedication to achieving high-quality financial development in line with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s vision. As the construction of a financial power and a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics progresses, it is expected to greatly contribute to the nation’s overall goals of becoming a strong country and realizing the great cause of national rejuvenation.