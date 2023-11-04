write a title for this article

CCTV news(News Network): General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Financial Work Conference triggered enthusiastic responses in the national financial system. Everyone said that we should further unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, accelerate the construction of a financial power and a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics, and use high-quality financial development to support the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation.

At the Central Financial Work Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, summarizing the financial work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, analyzing the situation facing high-quality financial development, and deploying financial work for the current and future periods. Everyone said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech scientifically answered a series of major theoretical and practical issues in the development of the financial industry, and provided fundamental compliance and action guidelines for promoting high-quality financial development in the new era and new journey.

The Central Financial Work Conference emphasized that at present and in the future, to do a good job in financial work, we must adhere to and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, and proposed to accelerate the construction of a financial power and a modern financial system with Chinese characteristics. Everyone said that on the new journey, we must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and unswervingly follow the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics.

The Central Financial Work Conference pointed out that finance must provide high-quality services for economic and social development. The majority of financial workers expressed that they must fully implement the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference and ensure the implementation of work arrangements.