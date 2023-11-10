Create a news article using this content
According to Securities Times, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower, with the Nasdaq and S&P ending their consecutive gains. As of the close, the S&P 500 fell 0.81% to 4347.35 points; the Dow fell 0.65% to 33891.94 points; the Nasdaq fell 0.94 %, reported 13521.45 points. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made hawkish remarks, saying the Fed would not hesitate to raise interest rates if appropriate. Most large technology stocks fell, with Tesla falling more than 5% and Biden supporting the push for Tesla auto workers to join the UAW union. Google and Amazon fell by more than 1%, Apple, Netflix, and Microsoft fell slightly; Nvidia and Meta rose slightly. Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index falling 2.03%. Weibo and Weilai fell by more than 5%, Li Auto fell by more than 4%, Futu Holdings fell by more than 3%, JD.com, iQiyi, Bilibili, Alibaba, Vipshop, and Baidu fell by more than 2%, and Manchuria fell by more than 2%. Bang, Xpeng Motors, Pinduoduo, and Tencent Music fell more than 1%. NetEase rose slightly.
