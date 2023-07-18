Home » write a title for this article After both JPMorgan and Citigroup, the first and third largest banks in the United States, positively surprised the market with their earnings reports last Friday, this week we will see more activity on the earnings report front.In these times of high inflation and interest rates, it is particularly important to analyze what happens from the income line and not only in profits, which are more easily manipulated by company management teams to please Wall Street analysts. and the investing public in general.It is important to remember that all the estimates are formed thanks to the feedback that is generated between the companies and the analysts who study them, seeking that the gap between reality and expectations is not too large and that there is room for positive surprises. Mañas that are a constant…A lot of activity in the banking sector continues, led by Bank of America reporting on Tuesday and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with not very encouraging expectations. Bank of America is expected to show no growth in revenue, while Goldman is expected to drop 23% with profits more than halving those of the second quarter of 2022. American Express will close the week reporting 15% higher revenue higher than last year.Outside the banking sector, some technology companies are already appearing on Wednesday, among them a darling of the market; Tesla. Elon Musk’s company is expected to grow 45% in revenue, although with the same profits as in 2022. More revenue, but also many more expenses.Another very popular, Netflix, is expected to grow 4% in revenue but with a drop in profits of more than 10%. Also hit the interest rate. Finally, and very relevant within the new artificial intelligence bubble, the Taiwanese TSMC, the main global semiconductor creator before the Nvidia boom, is expected to report revenues 15% below those of 2022 on Thursday with profits falling 30%. year with year. The profits of the technological sector are not good.The relevant reports are rounded off by the large airlines and a health giant. United and American Airlines are expected with revenue growth of 15% and 2% respectively, while Johnson and Johnson are expected with meager growth of just 3%.Follow the information about business and news in Forbes MexicoIt continues to be noted that profits are not the strength of this market; in the end a week ago he shared that a contraction of them is expected this season. That’s not why they should stop caring… In the end, the increases must hang from a solid base, if they don’t want to be remembered as speculative hobbies.*José Segarra is President of the CFA Society Mexico. He has managed investment portfolios of up to 16 billion dollars and today he focuses on providing financial advice and executing corporate events such as capital raising, mergers and acquisitions for companies from various industries. Twitter, Tiktok, Instagram @soyjosegarra.Follow us on Google News to always stay informed
After both JPMorgan and Citigroup, the first and third largest banks in the United States, positively surprised the market with their earnings reports last Friday, this week we will see more activity on the earnings report front.

In these times of high inflation and interest rates, it is particularly important to analyze what happens from the income line and not only in profits, which are more easily manipulated by company management teams to please Wall Street analysts. and the investing public in general.

It is important to remember that all the estimates are formed thanks to the feedback that is generated between the companies and the analysts who study them, seeking that the gap between reality and expectations is not too large and that there is room for positive surprises. Mañas that are a constant…

A lot of activity in the banking sector continues, led by Bank of America reporting on Tuesday and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, with not very encouraging expectations. Bank of America is expected to show no growth in revenue, while Goldman is expected to drop 23% with profits more than halving those of the second quarter of 2022. American Express will close the week reporting 15% higher revenue higher than last year.

Outside the banking sector, some technology companies are already appearing on Wednesday, among them a darling of the market; Tesla. Elon Musk’s company is expected to grow 45% in revenue, although with the same profits as in 2022. More revenue, but also many more expenses.

Another very popular, Netflix, is expected to grow 4% in revenue but with a drop in profits of more than 10%. Also hit the interest rate. Finally, and very relevant within the new artificial intelligence bubble, the Taiwanese TSMC, the main global semiconductor creator before the Nvidia boom, is expected to report revenues 15% below those of 2022 on Thursday with profits falling 30%. year with year. The profits of the technological sector are not good.

The relevant reports are rounded off by the large airlines and a health giant. United and American Airlines are expected with revenue growth of 15% and 2% respectively, while Johnson and Johnson are expected with meager growth of just 3%.

It continues to be noted that profits are not the strength of this market; in the end a week ago he shared that a contraction of them is expected this season. That’s not why they should stop caring… In the end, the increases must hang from a solid base, if they don’t want to be remembered as speculative hobbies.

José Segarra is President of the CFA Society Mexico. He has managed investment portfolios of up to 16 billion dollars and today he focuses on providing financial advice and executing corporate events such as capital raising, mergers and acquisitions for companies from various industries.

