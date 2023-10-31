write a title for this article

China Construction Bank Huaibei Xiangcheng Branch carried out the team-building exchange activity of “Banks and Enterprises Work Together for Development”

In order to cultivate team awareness and build an interactive communication platform between banks and enterprises, on October 21, CCB Huaibei Xiangcheng Branch jointly launched a team-building exchange activity with client enterprises, “Banks and enterprises work together to seek development, and win-win cooperation creates a new chapter”.

At the beginning of the event, both parties visited the pomegranate garden. Just as pomegranate seeds are closely connected, so should the cooperation between banks and enterprises, which should be closely integrated to form an inseparable whole. Through in-depth communication, the understanding between the branch and customers was further enhanced, problems existing in cooperation were identified, and solutions were found. This event not only narrowed the distance between the two parties, but also clarified the goals and direction of cooperative development.

In the future, the branch and customers will further strengthen cooperation, establish a regular communication mechanism, ensure smooth flow of information, promote problem solving and meet needs. At the same time, they will also expand cooperation areas, actively seek new cooperation points, strengthen resource sharing and mutual assistance, and jointly promote high-quality develop. (Xia Meiyu)