Title: Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang Emphasizes Ensuring Warmth and Energy Supply for Winter
Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, recently attended a virtual conference in Beijing to discuss strategies for ensuring warmth and energy supply during the upcoming winter and spring months.
During the conference, Ding Xuexiang stressed the importance of taking responsibility and coordinating efforts to ensure a safe and stable supply of energy, particularly during the winter months when heating is crucial. He highlighted the need to focus on the production and supply of coal and natural gas, supporting enterprises to increase production and supply, and actively expanding resource imports to stabilize the basic energy supply guarantee.
Ding Xuexiang also emphasized the necessity of prioritizing the daily energy use of residents, particularly in disaster-stricken areas, and improving work plans to deal with the impact of extreme cold weather and emergencies.
In addition to addressing energy supply, Ding Xuexiang urged for the deep and detailed implementation of safety production work, including the investigation and management of hidden dangers, inspection and maintenance of facilities, and the prevention of major safety production accidents.
The conference was attended by responsible comrades from relevant departments and units of central and state agencies, as well as representatives from provinces and central enterprises. The National Development and Reform Commission and the people’s governments of Hebei, Heilongjiang, and Yunnan provinces also made speeches at the conference.
The meeting served as an opportunity to align thoughts and actions with the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, ensuring that the people’s needs are met and that a safe and stable energy supply is maintained throughout the winter and spring months.