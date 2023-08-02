Fitch Ratings Downgrades US Government’s Credit Rating to AA+
In a surprising move, Fitch Ratings Inc. has downgraded the United States government’s top AAA credit rating to AA+. This decision, which follows a similar downgrade by S&P Global Ratings in 2011, has been met with condemnation from the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department.
However, despite the negative implications, financial markets may actually see a positive reaction. Chip Hughey, the managing director of fixed income at Truist Advisory Service, believes that the $25 trillion U.S. Treasury market could experience a rise. Hughey pointed out that in 2011, when S&P Global Ratings downgraded the U.S. credit rating, the immediate reaction was not about the country’s ability to meet debt obligations but rather concerns about economic growth. This created a demand for U.S. Treasuries despite the downgrade.
Fitch had already issued warnings of a possible downgrade in May due to the ongoing deadlocked debt-ceiling battle. They reiterated this warning in June after the U.S. government reached an agreement on borrowing caps. One month later, Fitch officially downgraded the rating, citing “anticipated deterioration in the U.S. fiscal position,” the government’s “high and rising debt burden,” and governance issues.
The downgrade comes at a time when short-dated U.S. Treasury yields have been rising, reaching the highest level in 22 years after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Despite this, investors have been aggressively buying Treasury issuance since the debt-ceiling deal was reached in June. The U.S. Treasury Department has predicted that debt could reach $1 trillion in the third quarter, leading to expectations of a significant increase in bond issuance.
While it remains uncertain how the market will react to this downgrade, Hughey suggests that investors may turn to safe-haven assets due to the reasons cited by Fitch. The U.S. Treasury note yield, which is a benchmark for various types of borrowing, including mortgages and commercial real estate debt, stood at 4.048% on Tuesday, the second-highest level this year.
Surprisingly, despite the downgrade, U.S. stocks experienced an unexpected and strong rise. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were all up, with significant gains reported for the year.
It is worth noting that Moody’s Investors Service maintains the highest grade Aaa rating for the United States, with a stable rating outlook.
(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)