From September 4th to 10th, an unprecedented scene occurred at the German International Automobile and Intelligent Mobility Expo (IAA MOBILITY, referred to as the Munich Auto Show) held in Munich: nearly 20 Chinese automobile companies arrived across the ocean, and at the main exhibition The exhibition hall or outdoor open exhibition area showcased its products and technologies to the overseas public.Economic Observer Network reporters saw at the Munich Auto Show that Chinese companies participating in the exhibition mainly include three categories: vehicle companies, power battery companies, and intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit technology innovation companies. According to incomplete statistics from reporters, vehicle companies include BYD, Leapmotor, SAIC MG, Avita, Xpeng Motors, Dongfeng Fengxing, and Cyrus; power battery companies include CATL, Sunwanda, and Funeng Technology; intelligent Driving and smart cockpit technology companies include Horizon, Black Sesame, Qingzhou Zhihang, SenseTime, Hesai Technology, and Zongmu Technology.Since the auto show is held in Germany, several car companies from Germany are “fighting at home”. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Opel have all set up booths and released new models. In terms of parts companies, German giants such as Bosch, Siemens, ZF, Continental, Schaeffler, and Brose also participated in the auto show.Except for Chinese and German companies, there were not many companies from other countries at the Munich Auto Show. Only a few car manufacturers such as France’s Renault were present, while most car companies from Japanese, American and Korean brands did not show up. . Among Korean companies, only supply chain companies such as Mobis and LG were present.In recent years, due to various reasons, international car companies have been absent from offline auto shows more and more, and this Munich Auto Show is no exception. Such an exhibition structure for car companies highlights Chinese companies that have always actively participated in exhibitions. At the Munich Auto Show, there were nearly 20 Chinese companies, which were enough to “evenly compete” with German companies in terms of number.Such an exhibition lineup immediately attracted huge attention from the Chinese and German business circles. There are voices from domestic media saying that Chinese cars have “captured” Munich. Some media in Germany stated that “Chinese automobiles have risen.” So much so that German Chancellor Scholz encouraged German companies in his speech at the opening ceremony of the auto show, saying that “competition should inspire us to move forward, not scare us.”Judging from the products unveiled at the auto show, the design and functions of Chinese electric vehicles are more eye-catching than foreign brands. In fact, a similar scene was staged at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April this year. At that time, many senior executives of international automobile companies expressed “shock” at the rapid changes in Chinese automobile products.However, this is Munich, Germany, the “doorstep” of the century-old automobile industry and the core of the Western European market, the world’s most mature automobile market. Chinese car companies gathered in Munich with a more important appeal than simply making an appearance. They want to open up the Western European market. This is a gap that Chinese car exports have not occupied in the past two decades. This time, can the huge Chinese car companies achieve their wishes?Another “show”?The appearance of Chinese automobile brands at major international auto shows in Europe is nothing new in the past decade or so. The predecessors of the Munich Motor Show, the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Paris Motor Show and the Geneva Motor Show, are the three major international auto shows in Europe. At these major auto shows, Chinese car brands have been appearing continuously in the past few years. Among the current mainstream independent brands, FAW, Dongfeng, Changan, SAIC, GAC, Great Wall, Chery, Chery, BYD, etc. have all set foot on the European Auto Show booth.But after participating in the exhibition, the news brought by Chinese automobile brands is not all good. In 2005, Chinese brands debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show. That year, participating companies Brilliance and Landwind had their models rated “0 points” in crash tests by the German automobile safety testing agency. Enterprises felt a heavy blow.In the years since, Chinese car brands have appeared at European auto shows, which has gradually evolved into a “sense of presence” brand promotion. Many Chinese brands have stood on the stage of European auto shows, but have never done anything since. Judging from the results, so far, no locally grown Chinese brand has truly won recognition in the European market.From this perspective, at the 2023 Munich Auto Show, Chinese car brands will appear with a larger lineup, which seems to be a louder “make money”.Among Chinese companies, companies such as Leapmotor and Avita Technology are exhibiting in Europe for the first time, as are many smart technology innovation companies. Among them, Leapmotor released its “European Strategy” and announced that it would enter the European market. In the past many years, participating in European auto shows and announcing European strategies have been consistent actions of Chinese car companies. The actual results of European market development remain to be tested by time.But this time is different too. A reporter from the Economic Observer Network saw from the scene that in addition to Chinese car companies participating in the exhibition, several senior executives from Chinese car companies also appeared in the exhibition hall, including BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu, Dongfeng Group Deputy General Manager You Zheng, and Leapmotor Chairman Zhu Jiangming, Avita Technology Chairman Tan Benhong and others. In past European auto shows, there were not so many senior executives from Chinese car companies present.In addition, all Chinese car companies participating in the Munich Auto Show are all electric vehicles. German brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen Group, which are “competing on the same stage”, have also released electrified concept cars. In comparison, Chinese car companies bring mass-produced real cars, while German companies’ next-generation electric models are expected to be mass-produced around 2025.It is an indisputable fact that Chinese car companies are moving faster on the road to electrification. From this perspective, the gathering of Chinese car companies in Munich is like a preview that Chinese brands will seize the European market through electric vehicles. Even though some companies have the desire to “increase their presence”, the deeper impulse of Chinese car companies to come to Munich is to pry open the European market with advanced technologies and products.China’s auto exports reach critical pointThere are some inevitable factors behind Chinese companies’ choice to collectively attend the 2023 Munich Auto Show.First of all, China’s automobile exports performed strongly this year. Data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that in the first seven months of this year, my country exported 2.533 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 67.9%; of which, 636,000 new energy vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 1.5 times. It is expected that the annual vehicle export volume will be about 5 million vehicles. China’s automobile export volume has surpassed Japan’s and ranks first in the world.Many industry analysts believe that China’s automobile development has reached a critical point of globalization. Judging from historical experience, Japanese car companies in the 1970s and Korean car companies in the 1990s both experienced a substantial increase in exports and then achieved globalization. Now Chinese car companies are doing the same thing.At present, the destination markets for overseas exports of Chinese automobiles are mainly markets in underdeveloped regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America. In mature markets such as Europe and North America, Chinese automobiles have not yet taken over the mainstream. Now, breaking through the European market has become an important step. Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that in the first half of this year, China’s automobile exports to Europe accounted for 39.1% of China’s total vehicle exports, up from 5.7% in 2018, and are already in a stage of rapid growth.Zhu Jiangming, chairman of Leapmotor, believes that in addition to the local market, Chinese car companies have given up three-quarters of the global car market. The global automobile industry has a scale of more than 80 million a year. In addition to domestic demand (20 million vehicles), China’s share of the overseas market is too small.There are many senior executives of Chinese auto companies who hold the same view as Zhu Jiangming. Chinese car companies unanimously see the potential of overseas markets. This is also an important driving force for China’s electric vehicles to…