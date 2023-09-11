Chinese Automakers Make Strong Presence at Munich Auto Show
From September 4th to 10th, the Munich Auto Show, also known as the German International Automobile and Intelligent Mobility Expo (IAA MOBILITY), witnessed an unprecedented scene with the arrival of nearly 20 Chinese automobile companies. These Chinese companies showcased their products and technologies to the overseas public, making a strong presence at the exhibition.
The Chinese companies participating in the exhibition were mainly categorized into vehicle companies, power battery companies, and intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit technology innovation companies. Some of the notable vehicle companies included BYD, Leapmotor, SAIC MG, Avita, Xpeng Motors, Dongfeng Fengxing, and Cyrus. Power battery companies like CATL, Sunwanda, and Funeng Technology, and intelligent driving and smart cockpit technology companies like Horizon, Black Sesame, Qingzhou Zhihang, SenseTime, Hesai Technology, and Zongmu Technology also participated.
German automobile companies were also present at the Munich Auto Show, as they fought to maintain their dominance on home ground. Brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Opel set up booths and released new models. Additionally, German parts companies like Bosch, Siemens, ZF, Continental, Schaeffler, and Brose also took part in the exhibition.
Apart from Chinese and German companies, there were fewer companies from other countries. Only a few car manufacturers like France’s Renault were present, while most car companies from Japanese, American, and Korean brands did not participate. Among Korean companies, only supply chain companies like Mobis and LG were present. This exhibition structure highlighted the active participation of Chinese companies, who outnumbered German companies at the show.
This lineup of Chinese companies attracted significant attention from both Chinese and German business circles. Some domestic media described it as Chinese cars “capturing” Munich, while German media stated that “Chinese automobiles have risen.” German Chancellor Scholz also encouraged German companies in his speech, emphasizing that competition should inspire growth.
Judging from the products unveiled at the auto show, Chinese electric vehicles showcased more eye-catching designs and functions compared to foreign brands. Chinese automobile products have been rapidly evolving, as witnessed at the Shanghai International Auto Show earlier this year. However, entering the Western European market in Munich, the heart of the century-old automobile industry, remains a challenge for Chinese car companies.
Chinese automobile brands have been making appearances at major international auto shows in Europe for the past decade. However, their presence has not always translated into success in the European market. In 2005, Chinese brands faced setbacks when models from Brilliance and Landwind received poor crash test ratings. Chinese brands began participating in European auto shows for brand promotion, but real success in the European market is yet to be achieved.
At the 2023 Munich Auto Show, Chinese car brands are expected to have a larger presence, as they pursue greater market share. This time, Chinese companies like Leapmotor and Avita Technology are exhibiting in Europe for the first time, signaling their intentions to enter the European market. Chinese car companies are moving faster in the electrification process, while German brands are still working towards mass production of electric models by 2025.
China‘s strong automobile exports this year also play a significant role in the collective participation of Chinese companies at the Munich Auto Show. China‘s automobile exports have surpassed Japan’s, making it the world‘s leading exporter. Chinese car companies aim to achieve globalization, following in the footsteps of Japanese and Korean car companies. Breaking into the European market is a crucial step for Chinese automakers, as they aim to expand beyond the underdeveloped regions and gain prominence in mature markets.
Chinese car companies see the potential of overseas markets, with Europe being an important target. In the first half of this year, China‘s automobile exports to Europe accounted for 39.1% of total vehicle exports, showing rapid growth. Chinese car executives believe that Chinese companies have given up a significant portion of the global car market by not actively targeting overseas markets. The growing electric vehicle industry provides an opportunity for Chinese car companies to make their mark globally.
As Chinese automakers make a strong presence at the Munich Auto Show, it remains to be seen if they can achieve their ambitions of capturing the Western European market and establishing themselves as major players in the global automobile industry.