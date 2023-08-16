write a title for this article

In a measure aimed at improving access to electronic financial services, the Correos de Cuba Business Group has informed about the availability of Extra Box options and payment through QR code.

The announcement, made on the entity’s official website, highlights that approximately 25% of its units with computing capacity now offer these options to their clients. Despite acknowledging that this figure is an initial step, Correos de Cuba underlines its commitment to continue expanding and improving these services as part of the national strategy for financial inclusion and modernization, the statement said.

The introduction of Caja Extra and QR code technology aims to provide citizens with more options to carry out electronic transactions, without relying exclusively on traditional banking institutions. “These are part of a gradual process to facilitate access to the digital economy and foster greater connectivity in society.”

Although progress has been made, Correos de Cuba recognizes that there is still work to be done to fully satisfy the needs of its users. The entity will continue working to expand these services to areas where they are viable.

For more details on the services available, Correos de Cuba invites those interested to visit its official website, www.correos.cu. In addition, the mobile application designed for Android devices allows easy access to information and queries. The application can be downloaded directly from the entity’s website.

You can also contact them by sending an email to atencion.cliente@ecc.cu. In urgent cases, the customer service line is available 24 hours a day: 80244644 ​​(without the prefix 7).