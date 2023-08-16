Correos de Cuba Business Group Expands Access to Electronic Financial Services
In a move to enhance access to electronic financial services, the Correos de Cuba Business Group has announced the availability of Extra Box options and payments through QR code. Approximately 25% of the group’s units with computing capacity now offer these options to clients, marking an initial step towards improving financial inclusion and modernization.
The Correos de Cuba Business Group, through its official website, emphasized its commitment to expanding and enhancing these services in line with the national strategy for financial inclusion and modernization. The introduction of Caja Extra and QR code technology aims to provide citizens with alternative avenues for electronic transactions, reducing reliance on traditional banking institutions.
While significant progress has been made, Correos de Cuba acknowledges that there is still work to be done to fully address the needs of its users. The group will continue its efforts to expand these services, particularly in areas where they are viable.
To learn more about the available services, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of Correos de Cuba at www.correos.cu. Additionally, an Android mobile application has been designed to facilitate easy information access and queries. The application can be directly downloaded from the entity’s website.
Inquiries and further assistance can be obtained by reaching out to Correos de Cuba via email at atencion.cliente@ecc.cu. For urgent matters, their customer service line operates 24 hours a day at 80244644 (without the prefix 7).
Correos de Cuba’s initiative to expand access to electronic financial services is a crucial step towards enhancing financial inclusion and connectivity in society. This move reflects the organization’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients while contributing to the development of a more digitized economy.