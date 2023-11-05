write a title for this article

Just as the end of the 2023 edition of the SEMA Show approaches, the American firm Shelby American surprised with a new revelation: the Ford F-250 Super Baja, one pick-up which is the closest thing to a Raptor with a turbodiesel engine that you will find on the market.

Based on the bestial Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4, those in charge of the company that bears the name of Carroll Shelby got to work and installed all kinds of accessories to strengthen its off-road image.

Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4

The pick-up of Ford It is equipped with a raised BDS suspension, new front control arms and dual directional stabilizer provided by Fox. The shock absorbers are also from this brand and the exterior combo is completed by attractive 20-inch wheels wrapped over 37-inch BFG KM3 tires.

Continuing with the exterior, the Ford F-250 Super Baja sports beefier bumpers, flared fenders with guards and the grille that does not have the Ford emblem but carries the Shelby brand.

Finally, Shelby also installed a set of auxiliary lights, running boards with electric opening, a protector for the cargo box and a support with two spare tires so that things don’t get complicated when going on a journey.

Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4

Inside, the distinctions are a numbered plate for each unit and two-tone leather seats with special embroidery. For their part, the carpets are also specific to this version and the dashboard features several carbon fiber inserts.

Under the hood is Ford It has a 6.7 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel engine that originally develops 475 HP and 1,422 Nm of torque, although this particular line surely has a few more horses. It is known that clients Ford They can opt for a high-performance variant with 500 HP and 1,625 Nm of torque.

Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4

300 units of this special version of the pick-up best selling of Ford. In turn, it will be available with a price of almost $155,000. Not cheap but somewhat logical considering everything it offers. Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4