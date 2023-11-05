Shelby American Surprises With New Ford F-250 Super Baja at SEMA Show
As the 2023 SEMA Show comes to a close, Shelby American, the American automotive firm, has shocked audiences with the unveiling of their latest creation: the Ford F-250 Super Baja. This pickup truck, equipped with a powerful turbodiesel engine, is being hailed as the closest thing to a Raptor on the market.
Built on the foundation of the formidable Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4, Shelby American has gone the extra mile to enhance the truck’s off-road capabilities. A raised BDS suspension, new front control arms, and a dual directional stabilizer from Fox have been installed, alongside shock absorbers of the same brand. Additionally, the F-250 Super Baja flaunts attractive 20-inch wheels fitted with 37-inch BFG KM3 tires.
The exterior of the Ford F-250 Super Baja boasts beefier bumpers, flared fenders with guards, and a Shelby-branded grille. Shelby has also incorporated a set of auxiliary lights, electrically-opening running boards, a cargo box protector, and a support system with two spare tires to ensure a hassle-free journey.
Inside the truck, each unit will feature a unique numbered plate, upgrading the sense of exclusivity. Furthermore, two-tone leather seats with special embroidery, specific carpets, and carbon fiber inserts on the dashboard add to the interior’s luxury feel.
Powering the F-250 Super Baja is a 6.7 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel engine from Ford. Its standard version delivers 475 horsepower and 1,422 Nm of torque. However, customers have the option to upgrade to a high-performance variant, offering an impressive 500 horsepower and 1,625 Nm of torque.
This special version of the Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4 will be limited to just 300 units. It comes with a price tag of nearly $155,000. While this may not be cheap, it is reasonable considering the remarkable features and enhancements it offers.
Car enthusiasts and off-road enthusiasts can’t wait to get their hands on the Ford F-250 Super Baja, marveling at this dynamic creation from Shelby American.