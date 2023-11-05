Home » write a title for this article Just as the end of the 2023 edition of the SEMA Show approaches, the American firm Shelby American surprised with a new revelation: the Ford F-250 Super Baja, one pick-up which is the closest thing to a Raptor with a turbodiesel engine that you will find on the market. Based on the bestial Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4, those in charge of the company that bears the name of Carroll Shelby got to work and installed all kinds of accessories to strengthen its off-road image. Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4 The pick-up of Ford It is equipped with a raised BDS suspension, new front control arms and dual directional stabilizer provided by Fox. The shock absorbers are also from this brand and the exterior combo is completed by attractive 20-inch wheels wrapped over 37-inch BFG KM3 tires. Related news Continuing with the exterior, the Ford F-250 Super Baja sports beefier bumpers, flared fenders with guards and the grille that does not have the Ford emblem but carries the Shelby brand. Finally, Shelby also installed a set of auxiliary lights, running boards with electric opening, a protector for the cargo box and a support with two spare tires so that things don’t get complicated when going on a journey. Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4 Inside, the distinctions are a numbered plate for each unit and two-tone leather seats with special embroidery. For their part, the carpets are also specific to this version and the dashboard features several carbon fiber inserts. Under the hood is Ford It has a 6.7 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel engine that originally develops 475 HP and 1,422 Nm of torque, although this particular line surely has a few more horses. It is known that clients Ford They can opt for a high-performance variant with 500 HP and 1,625 Nm of torque. Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4 300 units of this special version of the pick-up best selling of Ford. In turn, it will be available with a price of almost $155,000. Not cheap but somewhat logical considering everything it offers. Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4
Shelby American Surprises With New Ford F-250 Super Baja at SEMA Show

As the 2023 SEMA Show comes to a close, Shelby American, the American automotive firm, has shocked audiences with the unveiling of their latest creation: the Ford F-250 Super Baja. This pickup truck, equipped with a powerful turbodiesel engine, is being hailed as the closest thing to a Raptor on the market.

Built on the foundation of the formidable Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4, Shelby American has gone the extra mile to enhance the truck’s off-road capabilities. A raised BDS suspension, new front control arms, and a dual directional stabilizer from Fox have been installed, alongside shock absorbers of the same brand. Additionally, the F-250 Super Baja flaunts attractive 20-inch wheels fitted with 37-inch BFG KM3 tires.

The exterior of the Ford F-250 Super Baja boasts beefier bumpers, flared fenders with guards, and a Shelby-branded grille. Shelby has also incorporated a set of auxiliary lights, electrically-opening running boards, a cargo box protector, and a support system with two spare tires to ensure a hassle-free journey.

Inside the truck, each unit will feature a unique numbered plate, upgrading the sense of exclusivity. Furthermore, two-tone leather seats with special embroidery, specific carpets, and carbon fiber inserts on the dashboard add to the interior’s luxury feel.

Powering the F-250 Super Baja is a 6.7 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel engine from Ford. Its standard version delivers 475 horsepower and 1,422 Nm of torque. However, customers have the option to upgrade to a high-performance variant, offering an impressive 500 horsepower and 1,625 Nm of torque.

This special version of the Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4×4 will be limited to just 300 units. It comes with a price tag of nearly $155,000. While this may not be cheap, it is reasonable considering the remarkable features and enhancements it offers.

Car enthusiasts and off-road enthusiasts can’t wait to get their hands on the Ford F-250 Super Baja, marveling at this dynamic creation from Shelby American.

