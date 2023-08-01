Title: Varadero International Airport Releases Flight Schedule for August 2023
Like every beginning of the month, we report the flight schedule of all the international terminals in Cuba. On this occasion, we detail the schedule of connections to and from the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport, in the main Cuban resort, Varadero, in the west. We show you below the outputs and inputs of this month that has just started.
According to a report released by the authorities of Varadero’s air terminal on social networks, numerous international connections are being maintained from the United States, Europe, and Canada. The Canadian company AIR CANADA is continuing its flights to Varadero. Flights from Varadero to Toronto are scheduled for Thursdays, while flights to Montreal are scheduled for Saturdays. On Sundays, there will be flights from Varadero to both Toronto and Montreal.
AIR TRANSAT is also continuing its flights to Varadero. There will be flights from Varadero to Toronto on Mondays and Tuesdays, and to Montreal on Thursdays. On Saturdays, there will be flights from Varadero to both Toronto and Montreal.
Furthermore, the Sunwing company continues to offer the most connections from Canada to Varadero’s beaches. The following is their flight schedule: Mondays (Toronto and Montreal), Tuesdays (Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec), Wednesdays (Montreal and Toronto), Thursdays (Montreal and Toronto), Fridays (Montreal and Toronto), Saturdays (Montreal and Toronto), and Sundays (Toronto and Montreal).
Flights from Varadero in August 2023 are expected to have numerous connections. American Airlines will continue its daily connection from Miami to Varadero, while Havanatur charters will be focused on flights between Varadero and Miami on Thursdays and Sundays. Nordwind will also continue operating flights from Varadero to Sheremetyeo Russia on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Additional flights are scheduled for Thursday, August 17 and Sunday, August 6 and 28.
From Europe, JET AIR TUI BELGIUM will continue operating flights from Varadero to Cancún – Brussels on Wednesdays and Sundays. CONDOR, a German airline, will have flights from Varadero to Frankfurt every Tuesday and Friday. TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND will continue to fly from Varadero to Cancún – Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Thursdays.
In addition, TUI will operate flights to Varadero in August on Mondays and Thursdays from Manchester, England. Two Spanish companies, World2Fly and Iberojet, will offer flights from Lisbon to Varadero every Saturday in August.
With a wide range of international connections available, Varadero’s “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport is ready to cater to the travel needs of passengers in August 2023.