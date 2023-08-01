Home » write a title for this article Like every beginning of the month, from our website, we report the flight schedule of all the international terminals in Cuba. On this occasion, we detail the schedule of connections to and from the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport, in the main Cuban resort, Varadero, in the west. We show you below the outputs and inputs of this month that has just started. The report offered on social networks by the authorities of this air terminal indicates that numerous international connections are maintained, from the United States, Europe and Canada. Flights from Canada to Varadero are maintained with the company AIR CANADA. Every Thursday from Varadero to Toronto. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal. On Sundays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal. AIR TRANSAT continues with flights to the Cuban resort, on Mondays from Varadero to Toronto. Tuesdays from Varadero to Toronto. Thursdays from Varadero to Montreal. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. While the Sunwing company continues to be the one with the most connections from that northern country to the beaches. Sunwing schedule: Mondays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal. Tuesdays from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec. Wednesdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Thursdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Fridays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. On Sundays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal. Flights from Varadero in August 2023? The connections to Varadero this month are numerous. From the United States, American Airlines continues from Miami, with a daily connection. Meanwhile, Havanatur charters are focused on Thursdays and Sundays from Varadero to Miami and vice versa. The connections from Russia to Varadero also continue through the Nordwind company, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyeo Russia. It will also be operating on Thursday 17 and Sunday 6 and 28 August. From Europe they follow constant connections. JET AIR TUI BELGIUM will continue to operate on Wednesdays and Sundays from Varadero to Cancún – Brussels. The German CONDOR every Tuesday and Friday from Varadero to Frankfurt. TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND continues on Thursdays from Varadero to Cancún – Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Finally, TUI will continue operating in August to Varadero, every Monday and Thursday to Manchester, England. Two Spanish companies operate from Portugal, World2Fly and Iberojet, both with departures every Saturday in August from Lisbon to Varadero.
Like every beginning of the month, from our website, we report the flight schedule of all the international terminals in Cuba. On this occasion, we detail the schedule of connections to and from the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport, in the main Cuban resort, Varadero, in the west. We show you below the outputs and inputs of this month that has just started.

The report offered on social networks by the authorities of this air terminal indicates that numerous international connections are maintained, from the United States, Europe and Canada. Flights from Canada to Varadero are maintained with the company AIR CANADA. Every Thursday from Varadero to Toronto. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal. On Sundays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal.

AIR TRANSAT continues with flights to the Cuban resort, on Mondays from Varadero to Toronto. Tuesdays from Varadero to Toronto. Thursdays from Varadero to Montreal. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. While the Sunwing company continues to be the one with the most connections from that northern country to the beaches.

Sunwing schedule: Mondays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal. Tuesdays from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec. Wednesdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Thursdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Fridays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. On Sundays from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal.

Flights from Varadero in August 2023?

The connections to Varadero this month are numerous. From the United States, American Airlines continues from Miami, with a daily connection. Meanwhile, Havanatur charters are focused on Thursdays and Sundays from Varadero to Miami and vice versa. The connections from Russia to Varadero also continue through the Nordwind company, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyeo Russia. It will also be operating on Thursday 17 and Sunday 6 and 28 August.

From Europe they follow constant connections. JET AIR TUI BELGIUM will continue to operate on Wednesdays and Sundays from Varadero to Cancún – Brussels. The German CONDOR every Tuesday and Friday from Varadero to Frankfurt. TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND continues on Thursdays from Varadero to Cancún – Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Finally, TUI will continue operating in August to Varadero, every Monday and Thursday to Manchester, England. Two Spanish companies operate from Portugal, World2Fly and Iberojet, both with departures every Saturday in August from Lisbon to Varadero.

Title: Varadero International Airport Releases Flight Schedule for August 2023

Like every beginning of the month, we report the flight schedule of all the international terminals in Cuba. On this occasion, we detail the schedule of connections to and from the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport, in the main Cuban resort, Varadero, in the west. We show you below the outputs and inputs of this month that has just started.

According to a report released by the authorities of Varadero’s air terminal on social networks, numerous international connections are being maintained from the United States, Europe, and Canada. The Canadian company AIR CANADA is continuing its flights to Varadero. Flights from Varadero to Toronto are scheduled for Thursdays, while flights to Montreal are scheduled for Saturdays. On Sundays, there will be flights from Varadero to both Toronto and Montreal.

AIR TRANSAT is also continuing its flights to Varadero. There will be flights from Varadero to Toronto on Mondays and Tuesdays, and to Montreal on Thursdays. On Saturdays, there will be flights from Varadero to both Toronto and Montreal.

Furthermore, the Sunwing company continues to offer the most connections from Canada to Varadero’s beaches. The following is their flight schedule: Mondays (Toronto and Montreal), Tuesdays (Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec), Wednesdays (Montreal and Toronto), Thursdays (Montreal and Toronto), Fridays (Montreal and Toronto), Saturdays (Montreal and Toronto), and Sundays (Toronto and Montreal).

Flights from Varadero in August 2023 are expected to have numerous connections. American Airlines will continue its daily connection from Miami to Varadero, while Havanatur charters will be focused on flights between Varadero and Miami on Thursdays and Sundays. Nordwind will also continue operating flights from Varadero to Sheremetyeo Russia on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Additional flights are scheduled for Thursday, August 17 and Sunday, August 6 and 28.

From Europe, JET AIR TUI BELGIUM will continue operating flights from Varadero to Cancún – Brussels on Wednesdays and Sundays. CONDOR, a German airline, will have flights from Varadero to Frankfurt every Tuesday and Friday. TUI AIRLINES NEDERLAND will continue to fly from Varadero to Cancún – Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Thursdays.

In addition, TUI will operate flights to Varadero in August on Mondays and Thursdays from Manchester, England. Two Spanish companies, World2Fly and Iberojet, will offer flights from Lisbon to Varadero every Saturday in August.

With a wide range of international connections available, Varadero’s “Juan Gualberto Gómez” Airport is ready to cater to the travel needs of passengers in August 2023.

