On August 27, 2023, the “Gas Turbine Innovation and Development” forum co-hosted by the Deyang Municipal People’s Government, China Academy of Mechanical Sciences Group Co., Ltd. and the Industrial Culture Development Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology was successfully held in Deyang.Liu Daxiang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, attended the forum and delivered a speech. Du Bing, chief engineer of China Machinery Academy, delivered a speech for the forum. Li Jingying, director of the Equipment Manufacturing Development Research Center of China Machinery Academy, presided over the forum.

meeting venue

Du Bing, chief engineer of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, delivered a speech

The forum set up seven special speeches around the whole industrial chain of gas turbines, complete machines, parts and materials. Lou Yanchun, Chief Scientist of China Academy of Machinery, Xu Zhaoyuan, Deputy Director of Industrial Economic Research Department of Development Research Center of the State Council, and Gao Fengshu, Chief Scientist of China Aviation Development Gas Turbine Co., Ltd. , Tian Xiaojing, deputy director of the National Key Laboratory of Dongfang Steam Turbine Co., Ltd., Zheng Jianneng, deputy chief engineer of SINOMACH Heavy Equipment Group Co., Ltd., Ding Bangman, vice president of Anhui Yingliu Group, and other industry experts gave keynote speeches.

Lou Yanchun, Chief Scientist of China Machinery Academy

Xu Zhaoyuan, Deputy Director of the Industrial Economy Research Department of the Development Research Center of the State Council

Ding Bangman, Vice President of Anhui Yingliu Group

Zheng Jianneng, Deputy Chief Engineer of SINOMACH Heavy Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Academician Liu Daxiang gave a keynote report titled “Breakthroughs in core key technologies and building a powerful country with energy equipment”. In his report, he gave a high-level overview of the development of gas turbines in my country. He pointed out that gas turbines are a major strategy related to national defense modernization and national energy security. Advanced equipment is an important symbol of a country’s national defense technology level and overall industrial strength. There is still a certain gap between my country’s gas turbine development level and foreign countries. It is necessary to take advantage of the national system to catch up and catch up with the world’s advanced level.

Liu Daxiang, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a report

In recent years, my country’s heavy-duty gas turbines have made a series of achievements. This forum invited Gao Fengshu, Chief Scientist of China Aviation Development Gas Turbine Co., Ltd., and Tian Xiaojing, Deputy Director of the National Key Laboratory of Dongfang Steam Turbine Co., Ltd. to introduce the independent design, development and testing of “Taihang 110” and domestic “G50” heavy-duty gas turbines. The two products have made great contributions to the development of gas turbines in my country, and are of great significance to my country’s energy dual-carbon strategy and ensuring energy security.

Tian Xiaojing, deputy director of the National Key Laboratory of Dongfang Steam Turbine Co., Ltd.

Gao Fengshu, Chief Scientist of China Aviation Development Gas Turbine Co., Ltd.

Wu Chenggang, member of the Standing Committee of the Deyang Municipal Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, Qiu Cheng, former secretary of Yanqi Lake Basic Manufacturing Technology Research Institute, Yu Chunhua, deputy general manager of China United Heavy Gas Turbine Technology Co., Ltd., Wang Jisheng, vice chairman and secretary general of China Heavy Machinery Industry Association, and other experts and leaders attended the meeting. exchange activities.

Focusing on the innovation and development of gas turbines, the forum focused on industry resources, brought together cutting-edge development perspectives, and discussed breakthroughs in core technologies. It has built a high-end platform for exchanges and cooperation for the strategic direction of building an energy powerhouse and the development of my country’s gas turbine equipment industry, and has effectively promoted new developments. The development of my country’s energy equipment has reached a new level in the era.