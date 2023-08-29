write a title for this article On August 29, a screenshot of the “Notice on Holding the Initiation Meeting of the Individual Housing Loan Stock Loan Interest Rate Adjustment Project” further raised the expectation of a reduction in the resident stock loan interest rate.The picture shows that the bank plans to hold a meeting on August 30 (Wednesday) for the start-up meeting of the personal housing loan stock interest rate adjustment project, requiring the data management department, software center, data center, testing center, personal finance department/consumer protection department, The company department, the network finance department and other departments participated in the conference.A reporter from the 21st Century Business Herald exclusively learned that the information in the screenshot is true. The Bank of Communications, one of the six major state-owned banks, will hold the meeting soon, and the meeting will be led by the retail credit department of the bank.”The business director of the head office in charge of retail and private business will also attend this meeting, which is extraordinary in terms of importance. However, this meeting also emphasizes that it is an internal research meeting, and there may not be clear regulatory requirements. Due to the interest rate of residential mortgages It varies from person to person, and the status quo of the real estate market, current policies, customer conditions, interest rate structure, etc. of each city are different, and coordination among various departments will take a certain amount of time.A person close to the Bank told reporters.”It shows that the bank’s retail department or personal loan department is actively making work arrangements to reduce the interest rate of existing mortgages, especially the participation of departments such as software centers and data centers this time, which shows that it involves a thorough understanding of the interest rates of existing customers’ mortgages in order to formulate more accurate Similar work shows that all banks are currently actively deploying this work, so that the work of reducing the interest rate of stock mortgages is no longer a verbal work, but has entered the stage of demonstration and practice.” Yan Yan, Research Director of E-House Research Institute Yuejin told reporters.imperativeIn fact, many banks, like Bank of Communications, are making related plans.Also on August 29, Peng Jiawen, Assistant President of China Merchants Bank, said at the bank’s mid-term performance exchange meeting on the adjustment of interest rates on existing mortgages that “encouragement and support” has directly become “guidance” from the central bank’s voice.The reduction of stock mortgage interest rates is imperative and a high probability event.At present, China Merchants Bank has formulated a corresponding plan, but there is no final plan. The main consideration is that there are many factors that need to be considered well.In the afternoon, at the 2023 mid-term results conference of the Agricultural Bank of China, Lin Li, the vice president of the bank, said that the central bank has recently made it clear that the central bank will guide commercial banks to orderly adjust the interest rates of existing personal housing loans. The financial cost burden of housing loan customers, on the other hand, is also conducive to smoothing the pressure of early repayment of commercial banks, which is conducive to stable operation. After the relevant policy plan is clarified,The Agricultural Bank of China will promptly formulate specific operational details, complete the preparation of the contract text as soon as possible, and step up work on system transformation and adjustment.In addition to Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications and China Merchants Bank, China Construction Bank, Ping An Bank, Huaxia Bank, and China CITIC Bank have already responded to the topic of adjusting the interest rate of stock mortgages. Since the specific guidance plan of the regulatory authority has not yet been issued, most banks have stated that they are studying it. Prepare contingency plans and actively communicate with regulators.On many controversial issues, “one size fits all” is the most direct approach, but this may not apply to the adjustment of stock mortgage interest rates.Ming Ming, chief economist of CITIC Securities, told reporters that lowering the interest rate of stock mortgages cannot be simply “one size fits all”. Depending on the time and location of the house purchase, the terms of the existing housing loan contract are also quite different. It is necessary to formulate a differentiated adjustment plan for the interest rate of the existing housing loan and continue the policy idea of ​​”policy according to the city”, but it is also easy to bring arbitrage in practice. space. also,How to adjust between first- and second-tier cities, and how to adjust between new and old loans, all require detailed discussions and proper handling by banks based on actual conditions.When responding to this question, a number of banks mentioned “policies tailored to each city”.”For example, how to take into account the issue of implementing policies according to the city, how to consider the issue of fairness while implementing policies according to the city, and whether the banking system can support it.” Peng Jiawen, assistant of China Merchants Bank, said.Peng Jiawen said that these are very complicated, each city and each branch is different, and the situation of many customers is different, which must be taken into account. Generally speaking, China Merchants Bank will steadily promote the implementation under the guidance of the central bank in accordance with the principles of marketization and legalization.Yan Yuejin believes that there are many things that banks need to consider in adjusting interest rates, and the main problems they face are “differences and fairness”. From the perspective of differences, real estate markets and policies are different in different regions, so reducing the interest rate of stock mortgages also requires different operations. But doing so will create a problem of public opinion of credit customers. In layman’s terms, it is “why they lowered it, but I didn’t lower it”. From the perspective of fairness, it can be balanced, but it is obviously different from the mortgage market in various places. This issue is currently considered by the bank.Overhanging QuestionsIn fact, the time when banks were most anxious about whether to lower the interest rate of existing mortgages was in the first half of this year, when customers were at the peak of early repayment of loans. Now the peak has passed, and banks are more anxious about the severe narrowing of net interest margin, and the trend is still there. continue.According to Ping An Bank, the phenomenon of early repayment in the industry began to rise at the end of last year. From the perspective of Ping An Bank, the phenomenon of early repayment reached its peak at the junction of the first quarter and the second quarter of this year, and fell back to the third quarter of last year in June and July. normal level. Guan Wenjie, president of Huaxia Bank, also said at the performance conference that the early repayment of Huaxia Bank’s personal mortgage loans this year is in line with the overall market situation. That is to say, the period from the end of the second quarter to the middle of the third quarter is relatively stable, and the peak period coincides with the transition period between the first and second quarters as claimed by Ping An). Li Yun, vice president of China Construction Bank, explained at the results conference that the demand for early repayment newly accepted by China Construction Bank has generally stabilized in recent months, and has dropped a lot compared to the peak in April.However, the bank’s net interest margin is getting thinner and thinner, becoming an “elephant” that cannot be ignored in the room.Although we still see that most of the semi-annual reports submitted by various banks maintain net profit growth, but most of them are driven by the expansion of asset scale. It can be noted that the net interest margin of major banks and joint-stock banks has reached Relatively low.The net interest margin of Agricultural Bank of China in the first half of the year was 1.66%, a decrease of 24 basis points from the previous year; the net interest margin of China Construction Bank was 1.79%, a year-on-year decrease of 30 basis points; the net interest margin of Bank of Communications in the first half of 2023 was 1.31%, a year-on-year decrease 22 basis points (actually about 1.53% of the tax exemption for the reduction of national debt and local government…