Create a news article using this content People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 28 (Reporter Xiaoyuan) On August 28, the strategic cooperation agreement signing between Liaoning Province and the central financial institution and the bank-enterprise matchmaking meeting were held in Beijing. The meeting fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and further promoted the deepening cooperation and win-win development of the government, finance and enterprises, and jointly created the overall revitalization of Liaoning Revitalize the new situation in an all-round way. Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Li Lecheng delivered a speech. Cao Yu, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the State Administration of Financial Supervision, Wang Jianjun, Member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, relevant responsible comrades of the People’s Bank of China, and principal responsible comrades of 17 central financial institutions attended the meeting. In his speech, Hao Peng, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the central financial management departments and central financial institutions that have long cared about and supported the revitalization and development of Liaoning. He said that the revitalization and development of Liaoning has received strong support and great help from the central financial management department and central financial institutions. For a long time, the central financial management department has given full play to the leading role of industry guidance and supervision, actively promoted financial institutions to increase resource allocation, and given Liaoning a lot of strong guidance and support. The central financial institutions actively integrate into Liaoning, take root in Liaoning, deeply cultivate Liaoning, and serve the real economy of Liaoning wholeheartedly. In the first half of this year, the central bank in Liaoning added 142.3 billion yuan in institutional loans, and the loan balance increased by 8.9% year-on-year, setting the best level in the same period in recent years. It has strongly supported the overall recovery and positive development momentum of Liaoning’s economy, played an important role in the reform of financial risk reduction and improvement of people’s livelihood, and contributed financial power to the revitalization and development of Liaoning. At present, Liaoning is thoroughly implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and is fully implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The growth rate is higher than the national level. Today’s Liaoning has ushered in a rare opportunity for development, which contains a broad space for cooperation, showing a good situation of prosperity, and is becoming a fertile ground for entrepreneurship. Investment in Liaoning will surely reap more fruitful results and reasonable returns. Today’s participants are all the “national team” and “main force” in the financial field. I hope that everyone will continue to support and invest in Liaoning under market conditions, continue to water the financial industry, and increase support for Liaoning’s financial policies and resource guarantees; Initiate industry integration as a bridge to help Liaoning accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system; further optimize financial services to help Liaoning inclusive finance achieve new development; enrich financial support channels, better leverage the capital market’s financing function, and expand the scale of insurance funds. We will speed up the creation of an “upgraded version” of the business environment, strive to build an honest government and a service-oriented government, actively improve the construction of the credit system, continue to build a bank-enterprise cooperation platform, and create good conditions for the central financial institutions to operate in the Liaoning exhibition industry. Win a new situation in development. In his speech, Li Lecheng said that Liaoning is unswervingly advancing in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and is making every effort to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning. The time has come for the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning, and its momentum has come. It is hoped that all financial institutions and Liaoning will further deepen practical cooperation and work together for win-win development. In terms of infrastructure construction, focus on 15 major projects implemented in Liaoning Province, innovate financial products and services, and promote the implementation of projects to achieve results; in terms of industrial structure adjustment, deeply participate in the construction of Liaoning’s modern industrial system, and become 22 key industrial clusters in Liaoning Province Provide financial service guarantee; in terms of expanding opening up to the outside world, actively support Liaoning in building the Northeast Sea and Land Corridor, Shenyang China-Europe Railway Express Assembly Center and Dalian Coastal Assembly Center, help Liaoning Pilot Free Trade Zone to improve the energy level, and promote enterprises to accelerate the pace of “going out” ; In terms of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, increase financial support for agriculture and support Liaoning in building a strong agricultural province; in terms of promoting the development and growth of the private economy, continue to increase the initial loan, renewal loan, and credit loans, and optimize the financing environment for private enterprises; In terms of promoting green and low-carbon development, vigorously develop green finance to empower the construction of a beautiful Liaoning. We will use optimal policies and services to ensure that financial institutions and enterprises invest in Liaoning with confidence and achieve high-quality development. Zhao Huan, Chairman of China Development Bank, Chen Siqing, Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Gu Shu, Chairman of Agricultural Bank of China, Ge Haijiao, Chairman of Bank of China, Zhang Jinliang, President of China Construction Bank, Wang Tingke, Chairman of PICC, China Life Insurance (Group) ) Bai Tao, chairman of the company, Yang Minghui, general manager of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd., and other responsible comrades of central financial institutions made speeches successively. Everyone said that Liaoning is an important province in Northeast my country, with a prominent strategic position and significant advantages in both industrial base and resource endowment. Liaoning has fully implemented the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, promoted the continuous optimization of the business environment, and achieved gratifying results in the overall recovery of economic and social development. We deeply feel Liaoning’s determination to boost the economy, which has strengthened our confidence in Liaoning’s revitalization and development. The central financial institution will take the signing of this strategic cooperation agreement as an opportunity to seize the good opportunity of Liaoning’s revitalization and development, actively meet Liaoning’s financial needs, go all out to participate in the construction of key projects, promote the improvement and upgrading of inclusive financial services, and build a modern industry It provides financial support in many aspects, such as the construction of the “one circle, one belt and two districts”, the construction of a beautiful Liaoning, and rural revitalization. It uses high-quality financial services to help Liaoning’s high-quality development, and contributes more to Liaoning’s new breakthroughs in achieving comprehensive revitalization. Northeast Branch of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. and Dalian Rongke Energy Storage Group Co., Ltd. spoke at the meeting as representatives of central enterprises and private enterprises. At the signing ceremony, the provincial government signed strategic cooperation agreements with 17 central financial institutions; relevant financial institutions in Liaoning signed cooperation agreements with 36 key project enterprises in the province, involving 38 projects, and the amount of financing intention reached 146 billion yuan. Before the meeting, Hao Peng and Li Lecheng met with responsible comrades of central financial management departments and central financial institutions, and expressed their welcome and thanks for their presence. During the meeting, the two sides reached broad consensus on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and further clarified the key direction of future cooperation. Provincial leaders Wang Xinwei and Xiong Maoping attended the meeting, Wang Jian announced the financing needs of major projects in Liaoning Province, and Zhang Lilin presided over the meeting. Responsible comrades of relevant departments directly under the provincial (central) government, cities, and Shenyang-Fuzhou Demonstration Zone, and some responsible persons of central enterprises stationed in Liaoning, local state-owned enterprises, and private…
Produced by Tencent Video and Xinguang Films, directed by Zhang Jiuyuan, written by Yuan Yuan, starring Ou Hao, Zhang Huiwen, and Zhao Zhiwei, specially invited by Shi Shi, and starring Ren Youlun, Wang Yizhe, and Alia, the legendary period drama “Eve” officially launched. Starting today, this drama will be exclusively broadcast on the entire network of Tencent Video, and will premiere nationwide on Beijing Satellite TV. Along with the start of the broadcast, “Eve Before” also released the “Crisis” version of the trailer and the “Crisis Unpredictable” group portrait poster. Lin Xi (played by Ou Hao), who was originally just a small person on the street, got the key by accident and had to get involved in the complicated disputes of forces. Under the torrent of the times, surrounded by hidden reefs and difficult to distinguish between ourselves and the enemy, who should the gun be pointed at?
There are many scenes in the play where life is hanging by a thread. It cleverly combines the tight rhythm with the passionate atmosphere, and tells a “history of belief formation” how the low-level people in Shanghai during the Anti-Japanese War fought for their ideals. At that time, Shanghai was in a period of turmoil. The hero Lin Xi and his brother Li Yunfei (played by Ren Yulun) got acquainted with the hot-blooded female student Su Nan (played by Zhang Huiwen) and the military special agent Zhou Yingqun (played by Zhao Zhiwei) because of a mysterious key, but they never expected , the truth behind this key is far more complicated than imagined. There are many forces from all sides. In the changes of the relationship between the enemy and ourselves and the contest of life and death, the eve of the eve does not know when the dawn will usher in, and can they finally crack the enemy together? conspiracy, stick to the ideal in your heart together?
The suspense of “a lot of drama” among all members escalated, Ouhao Zhang Huiwen hid in the dark night and waited for the dawn
Different from most legendary dramas of the same era, “Eve” boldly chooses to start the story from the perspective of an uninvolved person. The male protagonist Lin Xi played by Ou Hao was originally just a adopted son of a Shanghai boss. A lonely and courageous young man wandering around the wharf, rescued his neighbor Lao Lu because of a rough road, and happened to get a mysterious key. Lao Lu was dead, but this key completely changed Lin Xi’s fate. Various forces in the Shanghai Concession mobilized one after another, trying their best to get the key from Lin Xi. Faced with repeated pursuits and searches, although Lin Xi saved himself from danger many times, he still unknowingly got deeper and deeper into the current situation until He discovered that this key was directly related to a list and bill of lading that were regarded as “top secret information” by the whole Shanghai. The list could neither fall into the hands of the Japanese nor be taken away by the military commander. Lin Xi even discovered that the list was actually related to his adoptive father. The desperate situation is so dangerous, and the line “What choice do we have?” in the trailer expresses the pain and helplessness of such low-level people like Lin Xi in the big situation.
But on the other hand, because of this key, Lin Xi also got to know Su Nan (played by Zhang Huiwen), a passionate student who is actually an underground member of the Communist Party of China. It has deeply affected Lin Xi’s self-growth, and has repeatedly helped him resolve self-doubt—fate is coming towards him like a flood, and everyone around him is difficult to identify, and it is difficult to distinguish the truth from the sentence. It seems that only ideals and beliefs, It is the bright light that can guide the way in this eve.
In addition to the trailer, group portrait posters were also released on the opening day of “Eve”. In the poster, there are crowds of people standing together but hiding their thoughts and doing their own thing. Lin Xi and Su Nan are sitting next to each other, looking serious ahead, as if they are facing multiple crises; while Zhou Yingqun and Li Yunfei are standing behind Lin Xi, peeping secretly, revealing an intriguing The expression makes it difficult to distinguish the position, and also curious about the fate of the characters of the three brothers.
The three-stage creation strengthens the story tension of the series, and the fate of the little characters reflects the feelings of family and country
It is worth noting that this time “Eve” also innovatively adopted a three-stage creation form in the choice of narrative structure. The series mainly takes three important historical eves from 1941 to 1949 as the narrative background, respectively excerpting from the isolated island period of the Shanghai Concession in 1941, before the Battle of Jinzhou in 1948, and before the liberation of Shanghai in 1949 as the cornerstones of the different stages of the story. , the ingenious combination of small characters full of growth arcs and the great changes in the family, country and world, profoundly portrays the embarrassing changes in the relationship between characters and the direction of the fate of characters in different stages, creating a story line full of tension, and at the same time it is fully felt. To the “legendary” place of the hot-blooded period drama.
The bloody legendary period drama “Eve” will be officially launched on Tencent Video at 19:35 today, and will be broadcast exclusively on the entire network. The first 5 episodes will be updated. Members will update 2 episodes every Saturday to Thursday at 19:35, and 1 episode on Friday. Non-members update 1 episode every day at 19:35, and update at 21:00 on the first day. At the same time, it will be broadcast in the Quality Theater of Beijing Satellite TV at 19:30 every night.
[ 责编：杨帆 ]