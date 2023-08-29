Home » write a title for this article People’s Daily Online, Beijing, August 28 (Reporter Xiaoyuan) On August 28, the strategic cooperation agreement signing between Liaoning Province and the central financial institution and the bank-enterprise matchmaking meeting were held in Beijing. The meeting fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning, and further promoted the deepening cooperation and win-win development of the government, finance and enterprises, and jointly created the overall revitalization of Liaoning Revitalize the new situation in an all-round way. Hao Peng, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Li Lecheng delivered a speech. Cao Yu, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the State Administration of Financial Supervision, Wang Jianjun, Member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, relevant responsible comrades of the People’s Bank of China, and principal responsible comrades of 17 central financial institutions attended the meeting. In his speech, Hao Peng, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the central financial management departments and central financial institutions that have long cared about and supported the revitalization and development of Liaoning. He said that the revitalization and development of Liaoning has received strong support and great help from the central financial management department and central financial institutions. For a long time, the central financial management department has given full play to the leading role of industry guidance and supervision, actively promoted financial institutions to increase resource allocation, and given Liaoning a lot of strong guidance and support. The central financial institutions actively integrate into Liaoning, take root in Liaoning, deeply cultivate Liaoning, and serve the real economy of Liaoning wholeheartedly. In the first half of this year, the central bank in Liaoning added 142.3 billion yuan in institutional loans, and the loan balance increased by 8.9% year-on-year, setting the best level in the same period in recent years. It has strongly supported the overall recovery and positive development momentum of Liaoning’s economy, played an important role in the reform of financial risk reduction and improvement of people’s livelihood, and contributed financial power to the revitalization and development of Liaoning. At present, Liaoning is thoroughly implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and is fully implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The growth rate is higher than the national level. Today’s Liaoning has ushered in a rare opportunity for development, which contains a broad space for cooperation, showing a good situation of prosperity, and is becoming a fertile ground for entrepreneurship. Investment in Liaoning will surely reap more fruitful results and reasonable returns. Today’s participants are all the “national team” and “main force” in the financial field. I hope that everyone will continue to support and invest in Liaoning under market conditions, continue to water the financial industry, and increase support for Liaoning’s financial policies and resource guarantees; Initiate industry integration as a bridge to help Liaoning accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system; further optimize financial services to help Liaoning inclusive finance achieve new development; enrich financial support channels, better leverage the capital market’s financing function, and expand the scale of insurance funds. We will speed up the creation of an “upgraded version” of the business environment, strive to build an honest government and a service-oriented government, actively improve the construction of the credit system, continue to build a bank-enterprise cooperation platform, and create good conditions for the central financial institutions to operate in the Liaoning exhibition industry. Win a new situation in development. In his speech, Li Lecheng said that Liaoning is unswervingly advancing in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and is making every effort to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning. The time has come for the comprehensive revitalization of Liaoning, and its momentum has come. It is hoped that all financial institutions and Liaoning will further deepen practical cooperation and work together for win-win development. In terms of infrastructure construction, focus on 15 major projects implemented in Liaoning Province, innovate financial products and services, and promote the implementation of projects to achieve results; in terms of industrial structure adjustment, deeply participate in the construction of Liaoning’s modern industrial system, and become 22 key industrial clusters in Liaoning Province Provide financial service guarantee; in terms of expanding opening up to the outside world, actively support Liaoning in building the Northeast Sea and Land Corridor, Shenyang China-Europe Railway Express Assembly Center and Dalian Coastal Assembly Center, help Liaoning Pilot Free Trade Zone to improve the energy level, and promote enterprises to accelerate the pace of “going out” ; In terms of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, increase financial support for agriculture and support Liaoning in building a strong agricultural province; in terms of promoting the development and growth of the private economy, continue to increase the initial loan, renewal loan, and credit loans, and optimize the financing environment for private enterprises; In terms of promoting green and low-carbon development, vigorously develop green finance to empower the construction of a beautiful Liaoning. We will use optimal policies and services to ensure that financial institutions and enterprises invest in Liaoning with confidence and achieve high-quality development. Zhao Huan, Chairman of China Development Bank, Chen Siqing, Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Gu Shu, Chairman of Agricultural Bank of China, Ge Haijiao, Chairman of Bank of China, Zhang Jinliang, President of China Construction Bank, Wang Tingke, Chairman of PICC, China Life Insurance (Group) ) Bai Tao, chairman of the company, Yang Minghui, general manager of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd., and other responsible comrades of central financial institutions made speeches successively. Everyone said that Liaoning is an important province in Northeast my country, with a prominent strategic position and significant advantages in both industrial base and resource endowment. Liaoning has fully implemented the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, promoted the continuous optimization of the business environment, and achieved gratifying results in the overall recovery of economic and social development. We deeply feel Liaoning’s determination to boost the economy, which has strengthened our confidence in Liaoning’s revitalization and development. The central financial institution will take the signing of this strategic cooperation agreement as an opportunity to seize the good opportunity of Liaoning’s revitalization and development, actively meet Liaoning’s financial needs, go all out to participate in the construction of key projects, promote the improvement and upgrading of inclusive financial services, and build a modern industry It provides financial support in many aspects, such as the construction of the “one circle, one belt and two districts”, the construction of a beautiful Liaoning, and rural revitalization. It uses high-quality financial services to help Liaoning’s high-quality development, and contributes more to Liaoning’s new breakthroughs in achieving comprehensive revitalization. Northeast Branch of China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd. and Dalian Rongke Energy Storage Group Co., Ltd. spoke at the meeting as representatives of central enterprises and private enterprises. At the signing ceremony, the provincial government signed strategic cooperation agreements with 17 central financial institutions; relevant financial institutions in Liaoning signed cooperation agreements with 36 key project enterprises in the province, involving 38 projects, and the amount of financing intention reached 146 billion yuan. Before the meeting, Hao Peng and Li Lecheng met with responsible comrades of central financial management departments and central financial institutions, and expressed their welcome and thanks for their presence. During the meeting, the two sides reached broad consensus on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and further clarified the key direction of future cooperation. Provincial leaders Wang Xinwei and Xiong Maoping attended the meeting, Wang Jian announced the financing needs of major projects in Liaoning Province, and Zhang Lilin presided over the meeting. Responsible comrades of relevant departments directly under the provincial (central) government, cities, and Shenyang-Fuzhou Demonstration Zone, and some responsible persons of central enterprises stationed in Liaoning, local state-owned enterprises, and private enterprises…
