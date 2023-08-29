write a title for this article

Produced by Tencent Video and Xinguang Films, directed by Zhang Jiuyuan, written by Yuan Yuan, starring Ou Hao, Zhang Huiwen, and Zhao Zhiwei, specially invited by Shi Shi, and starring Ren Youlun, Wang Yizhe, and Alia, the legendary period drama “Eve” officially launched. Starting today, this drama will be exclusively broadcast on the entire network of Tencent Video, and will premiere nationwide on Beijing Satellite TV. Along with the start of the broadcast, “Eve Before” also released the “Crisis” version of the trailer and the “Crisis Unpredictable” group portrait poster. Lin Xi (played by Ou Hao), who was originally just a small person on the street, got the key by accident and had to get involved in the complicated disputes of forces. Under the torrent of the times, surrounded by hidden reefs and difficult to distinguish between ourselves and the enemy, who should the gun be pointed at?

There are many scenes in the play where life is hanging by a thread. It cleverly combines the tight rhythm with the passionate atmosphere, and tells a “history of belief formation” how the low-level people in Shanghai during the Anti-Japanese War fought for their ideals. At that time, Shanghai was in a period of turmoil. The hero Lin Xi and his brother Li Yunfei (played by Ren Yulun) got acquainted with the hot-blooded female student Su Nan (played by Zhang Huiwen) and the military special agent Zhou Yingqun (played by Zhao Zhiwei) because of a mysterious key, but they never expected , the truth behind this key is far more complicated than imagined. There are many forces from all sides. In the changes of the relationship between the enemy and ourselves and the contest of life and death, the eve of the eve does not know when the dawn will usher in, and can they finally crack the enemy together? conspiracy, stick to the ideal in your heart together?

The suspense of “a lot of drama” among all members escalated, Ouhao Zhang Huiwen hid in the dark night and waited for the dawn

Different from most legendary dramas of the same era, “Eve” boldly chooses to start the story from the perspective of an uninvolved person. The male protagonist Lin Xi played by Ou Hao was originally just a adopted son of a Shanghai boss. A lonely and courageous young man wandering around the wharf, rescued his neighbor Lao Lu because of a rough road, and happened to get a mysterious key. Lao Lu was dead, but this key completely changed Lin Xi’s fate. Various forces in the Shanghai Concession mobilized one after another, trying their best to get the key from Lin Xi. Faced with repeated pursuits and searches, although Lin Xi saved himself from danger many times, he still unknowingly got deeper and deeper into the current situation until He discovered that this key was directly related to a list and bill of lading that were regarded as “top secret information” by the whole Shanghai. The list could neither fall into the hands of the Japanese nor be taken away by the military commander. Lin Xi even discovered that the list was actually related to his adoptive father. The desperate situation is so dangerous, and the line “What choice do we have?” in the trailer expresses the pain and helplessness of such low-level people like Lin Xi in the big situation.

But on the other hand, because of this key, Lin Xi also got to know Su Nan (played by Zhang Huiwen), a passionate student who is actually an underground member of the Communist Party of China. It has deeply affected Lin Xi’s self-growth, and has repeatedly helped him resolve self-doubt—fate is coming towards him like a flood, and everyone around him is difficult to identify, and it is difficult to distinguish the truth from the sentence. It seems that only ideals and beliefs, It is the bright light that can guide the way in this eve.

In addition to the trailer, group portrait posters were also released on the opening day of “Eve”. In the poster, there are crowds of people standing together but hiding their thoughts and doing their own thing. Lin Xi and Su Nan are sitting next to each other, looking serious ahead, as if they are facing multiple crises; while Zhou Yingqun and Li Yunfei are standing behind Lin Xi, peeping secretly, revealing an intriguing The expression makes it difficult to distinguish the position, and also curious about the fate of the characters of the three brothers.

The three-stage creation strengthens the story tension of the series, and the fate of the little characters reflects the feelings of family and country

It is worth noting that this time “Eve” also innovatively adopted a three-stage creation form in the choice of narrative structure. The series mainly takes three important historical eves from 1941 to 1949 as the narrative background, respectively excerpting from the isolated island period of the Shanghai Concession in 1941, before the Battle of Jinzhou in 1948, and before the liberation of Shanghai in 1949 as the cornerstones of the different stages of the story. , the ingenious combination of small characters full of growth arcs and the great changes in the family, country and world, profoundly portrays the embarrassing changes in the relationship between characters and the direction of the fate of characters in different stages, creating a story line full of tension, and at the same time it is fully felt. To the “legendary” place of the hot-blooded period drama.

The bloody legendary period drama “Eve” will be officially launched on Tencent Video at 19:35 today, and will be broadcast exclusively on the entire network. The first 5 episodes will be updated. Members will update 2 episodes every Saturday to Thursday at 19:35, and 1 episode on Friday. Non-members update 1 episode every day at 19:35, and update at 21:00 on the first day. At the same time, it will be broadcast in the Quality Theater of Beijing Satellite TV at 19:30 every night.

[ 责编：杨帆 ]