China and Laos Sign Agreement for Potash Fertilizer Production Expansion Project
Beijing, October 19 – The third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum announced a project cooperation agreement worth $97.2 billion during the Entrepreneurs Conference held at the opening ceremony. Lao Minister of Planning and Investment, Kanjan Ongpu, revealed in an interview that the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment and Chinese company Yaya Potassium International Investment Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Potash International”) signed a framework development memorandum of understanding for the expansion of potash fertilizer production capacity in Laos.
China is currently the largest investor in Laos, having invested in various sectors including hydropower, mineral development, service trade, building materials, planting and breeding, and pharmaceutical production. Over the past decade, China has actively participated in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, and hydropower stations in Laos. In addition, Chinese products have gained popularity among local consumers. The potash fertilizer company located in Khammang Province on the Mekong River is an important cooperation project between China and Laos in the agricultural field.
Liu Bingyan, Vice President of Asia Potassium International, stated that since 2020, the company has invested capital, technology, and management resources in Laos to establish China‘s first and largest overseas potash fertilizer project. Over three years, the project’s potassium fertilizer production capacity has increased from 200,000 tons/year to 3 million tons/year.
“This signing is the mid-term goal of our company’s development. By 2025, the potash fertilizer production capacity of the local factory will reach 5 million tons/year, and in the long term, it will reach 7 million tons/year to 10 million tons/year, helping Laos become the largest potash fertilizer producer in Asia,” said Liu Bingyan. He also highlighted that countries participating in the “Belt and Road” initiative have recognized the technological and management capabilities of Chinese investors, emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation for expanding overseas markets and creating business opportunities.
Bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Laos has been significantly deepened in recent years. China is currently Laos’s second largest trading partner and largest exporter. The bilateral trade volume is expected to reach $5.68 billion in 2022, with China‘s exports increasing by 40.9% and imports increasing by 24.9% compared to the previous year.
Kanjan Ongpu expects that the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum will raise awareness and attention for Laos worldwide. He expressed his desire for Chinese entrepreneurs to conduct on-site inspections in areas such as electricity, solar energy, mining, agriculture, and tourism, to fully understand the development potential in Laos.
“China and Laos are connected by mountains and rivers and are friendly neighbors with a long history of traditional friendship,” said Kanjan Ongpu, emphasizing the positive impact of the “Belt and Road” initiative on joint development and people’s welfare.
