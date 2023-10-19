write a title for this article

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, October 19 (Reporter Shen Jiaping) “The Entrepreneurs Conference held during this summit forum reached a project cooperation agreement of US$97.2 billion.” On October 18, the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum An important data was announced at the opening ceremony.

In an exclusive interview with a reporter from People’s Daily Online, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Kanjan Ongpu revealed that at this “Belt and Road” Entrepreneurs Conference, the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Chinese company Yaya Potassium International Investment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as ” Potash International”) signed a framework development memorandum of understanding on the “5 million tons/year potash fertilizer (potassium chloride) production capacity expansion project in Khammouang Province, Laos”.

Khangyen Ongpu, Minister of Planning and Investment of Laos.Photo by People’s Daily reporter Shen Jiaping

At present, China is the largest investor in Laos, with investments involving hydropower, mineral development, service trade, building materials, planting and breeding, pharmaceutical production and other fields. Kanjan Ongpu said that in the past ten years, China has participated in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, and hydropower stations in Laos, and the new products launched by Chinese companies have also been deeply loved by local consumers. The potash fertilizer company located in Thacqu County, Khammang Province on the Mekong River is one of the important cooperation projects between the two countries in the agricultural field.

Liu Bingyan, vice president of Asia Potassium International, said that since 2020, Asia Potassium International, with the support of the Laos government, has invested capital, technology and management resources locally to build China’s first and largest overseas potash fertilizer project. In three years, the project’s potassium fertilizer production capacity has increased from 200,000 tons/year to 3 million tons/year.

A modern potash fertilizer production plant (flotation workshop) built by Potash International in Laos.Photo provided by interviewee

“This signing is the mid-term goal of our company’s development. By 2025, the potash fertilizer production capacity of the local factory will reach 5 million tons/year, and in the long term it will reach 7 million tons/year to 10 million tons/year, helping Laos become the largest potash fertilizer producer in Asia. Base.” Liu Bingyan said that in recent years, countries co-building the “Belt and Road” have increasingly recognized Chinese investors with technology and management capabilities. Enterprises have deeply realized the importance of co-building the “Belt and Road” initiative when expanding overseas markets. Promoting mutual benefit and win-win results will bring huge business opportunities to all parties involved.

In recent years, bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Laos has been continuously deepened, and China is currently Laos’s second largest trading partner and largest exporter. Bilateral trade volume will reach US$5.68 billion in 2022, of which my country’s exports will be US$2.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40.9%, and imports will be US$3.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of 24.9%.

Kanjan Ongpu expects that through the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, countries around the world will have a better understanding and attention of Laos. “I hope that Chinese entrepreneurs will go to Laos to conduct on-site inspections of our development in electricity, solar energy, Development potential in mining, agriculture, tourism and other fields.”

“China and Laos are connected by mountains and rivers and are friendly neighbors with a long history of traditional friendship.” Kanjan Ongpu said that the “Belt and Road” initiative benefits people of all countries and makes the joint development of the “Belt and Road” countries from a dream to a reality.

