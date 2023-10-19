Home » write a title for this article People’s Daily Online, Beijing, October 19 (Reporter Shen Jiaping) “The Entrepreneurs Conference held during this summit forum reached a project cooperation agreement of US$97.2 billion.” On October 18, the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum An important data was announced at the opening ceremony. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from People’s Daily Online, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Kanjan Ongpu revealed that at this “Belt and Road” Entrepreneurs Conference, the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Chinese company Yaya Potassium International Investment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as ” Potash International”) signed a framework development memorandum of understanding on the “5 million tons/year potash fertilizer (potassium chloride) production capacity expansion project in Khammouang Province, Laos”. Khangyen Ongpu, Minister of Planning and Investment of Laos.Photo by People’s Daily reporter Shen Jiaping At present, China is the largest investor in Laos, with investments involving hydropower, mineral development, service trade, building materials, planting and breeding, pharmaceutical production and other fields. Kanjan Ongpu said that in the past ten years, China has participated in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, and hydropower stations in Laos, and the new products launched by Chinese companies have also been deeply loved by local consumers. The potash fertilizer company located in Thacqu County, Khammang Province on the Mekong River is one of the important cooperation projects between the two countries in the agricultural field. Liu Bingyan, vice president of Asia Potassium International, said that since 2020, Asia Potassium International, with the support of the Laos government, has invested capital, technology and management resources locally to build China’s first and largest overseas potash fertilizer project. In three years, the project’s potassium fertilizer production capacity has increased from 200,000 tons/year to 3 million tons/year. A modern potash fertilizer production plant (flotation workshop) built by Potash International in Laos.Photo provided by interviewee “This signing is the mid-term goal of our company’s development. By 2025, the potash fertilizer production capacity of the local factory will reach 5 million tons/year, and in the long term it will reach 7 million tons/year to 10 million tons/year, helping Laos become the largest potash fertilizer producer in Asia. Base.” Liu Bingyan said that in recent years, countries co-building the “Belt and Road” have increasingly recognized Chinese investors with technology and management capabilities. Enterprises have deeply realized the importance of co-building the “Belt and Road” initiative when expanding overseas markets. Promoting mutual benefit and win-win results will bring huge business opportunities to all parties involved. In recent years, bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Laos has been continuously deepened, and China is currently Laos’s second largest trading partner and largest exporter. Bilateral trade volume will reach US$5.68 billion in 2022, of which my country’s exports will be US$2.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of 40.9%, and imports will be US$3.34 billion, a year-on-year increase of 24.9%. Kanjan Ongpu expects that through the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, countries around the world will have a better understanding and attention of Laos. “I hope that Chinese entrepreneurs will go to Laos to conduct on-site inspections of our development in electricity, solar energy, Development potential in mining, agriculture, tourism and other fields.” “China and Laos are connected by mountains and rivers and are friendly neighbors with a long history of traditional friendship.” Kanjan Ongpu said that the “Belt and Road” initiative benefits people of all countries and makes the joint development of the “Belt and Road” countries from a dream to a reality. (Editors: Shen Jiaping, Lu Qian) Follow the public account: People.com Finance Share so more people can see it
China and Laos Sign Agreement for Potash Fertilizer Production Expansion Project

Beijing, October 19 – The third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum announced a project cooperation agreement worth $97.2 billion during the Entrepreneurs Conference held at the opening ceremony. Lao Minister of Planning and Investment, Kanjan Ongpu, revealed in an interview that the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment and Chinese company Yaya Potassium International Investment Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Potash International”) signed a framework development memorandum of understanding for the expansion of potash fertilizer production capacity in Laos.

China is currently the largest investor in Laos, having invested in various sectors including hydropower, mineral development, service trade, building materials, planting and breeding, and pharmaceutical production. Over the past decade, China has actively participated in the construction of infrastructure projects such as railways, highways, and hydropower stations in Laos. In addition, Chinese products have gained popularity among local consumers. The potash fertilizer company located in Khammang Province on the Mekong River is an important cooperation project between China and Laos in the agricultural field.

Liu Bingyan, Vice President of Asia Potassium International, stated that since 2020, the company has invested capital, technology, and management resources in Laos to establish China‘s first and largest overseas potash fertilizer project. Over three years, the project’s potassium fertilizer production capacity has increased from 200,000 tons/year to 3 million tons/year.

“This signing is the mid-term goal of our company’s development. By 2025, the potash fertilizer production capacity of the local factory will reach 5 million tons/year, and in the long term, it will reach 7 million tons/year to 10 million tons/year, helping Laos become the largest potash fertilizer producer in Asia,” said Liu Bingyan. He also highlighted that countries participating in the “Belt and Road” initiative have recognized the technological and management capabilities of Chinese investors, emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation for expanding overseas markets and creating business opportunities.

Bilateral economic and trade cooperation between China and Laos has been significantly deepened in recent years. China is currently Laos’s second largest trading partner and largest exporter. The bilateral trade volume is expected to reach $5.68 billion in 2022, with China‘s exports increasing by 40.9% and imports increasing by 24.9% compared to the previous year.

Kanjan Ongpu expects that the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum will raise awareness and attention for Laos worldwide. He expressed his desire for Chinese entrepreneurs to conduct on-site inspections in areas such as electricity, solar energy, mining, agriculture, and tourism, to fully understand the development potential in Laos.

China and Laos are connected by mountains and rivers and are friendly neighbors with a long history of traditional friendship,” said Kanjan Ongpu, emphasizing the positive impact of the “Belt and Road” initiative on joint development and people’s welfare.

