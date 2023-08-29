write a title for this article © Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.10%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, Japan, it rose 0.10%.

The best performers of the session were Tokyo Electric Power (TYO:), which rose 5.31% or 32.80 points to trade at 650.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (TYO:) was up 4.54% or 22.00 points to end at 507.00 and Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (TYO:) was up 3.54% or 26.00 points to 761.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ebara Corp. (TYO:), which fell 1.42% or 103.00 points to trade at 7,155.00 at the close. Fujitsu (TYO:) declined 1.18% or 215.00 points to end at 18,020.00 and Mazda (TYO:) was down 1.15% or 17.50 points to 1,502.00 at the close.

2,513 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose, surpassing the number of stocks that closed down—1,098. At the same time, 247 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Tokyo Electric Power ( TYO: ) rose to 1-year highs; up 5.31% or 32.80 to 650.70.

A measure of implied volatility for Nikkei 225 options fell 2.60 percent to 18.39.

The price of the WTI crude oil futures October options contract rose 0.21% (0.17 points) to $80.27. On the rest of the futures, the November Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.23% (0.19 points) to trade at $84.06, while the December gold futures contract rose 0.25% (4.85) to trade at $1,951.65.

USD/JPY was down 0.09% at 146.40, while EUR/JPY was down 0.04% at 158.48.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.11% to 103.88.