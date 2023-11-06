Home » write a title for this article Share to WeChatOpen WeChat and click “Discover” at the bottom.Use “Scan” to share web pages to your circle of friends. 17:29[Industry insiders: Shenzhen State-owned Assets has included Vanke in the scope of statistical reports. Vanke’s total assets, operating income, and total profits all account for more than 30% of Shenzhen’s state-owned assets]Industry insiders analyze that Vanke is an important member of Shenzhen’s state-owned assets system. Shenzhen State-owned assets include Vanke in the scope of statistical reports. Vanke’s total assets, operating income, and total profits account for more than 30% of Shenzhen’s state-owned assets. Vanke’s business development has a significant impact on Shenzhen’s state-owned assets. It is rare for state-owned assets to take such a clear stand in support of an enterprise. This shows that in the face of the menacing short-selling forces and excessive market panic, Shenzhen state-owned assets chose to face it together with Vanke, which reflects the great importance that major state-owned shareholders attach to Vanke. More importantly, Shenzhen State-owned Assets not only made a clear statement, but also took a number of specific measures, which undoubtedly provided “reassurance” to all parties in the market affected by excessive panic. (Securities Times)
Business

Shenzhen, China – In a surprising move, Shenzhen State-owned Assets has included Vanke, one of the largest Chinese real estate developers, in the scope of its statistical reports. Industry insiders have analyzed that this decision demonstrates the significant impact of Vanke’s business development on Shenzhen’s state-owned assets.

According to reports, Vanke’s total assets, operating income, and total profits collectively account for more than 30% of Shenzhen’s state-owned assets. This underlines the crucial role that Vanke plays within Shenzhen’s state-owned assets system and reflects the unwavering support from major state-owned shareholders.

The inclusion of Vanke in the statistical reports is seen as an exception, as it highlights Shenzhen State-owned Assets’ clear stance in support of the company. Such a public show of support is considered rare, particularly in the face of short-selling forces and excessive market panic.

To alleviate concerns in the market affected by the prevailing panic, Shenzhen State-owned Assets has not only made a definitive statement but also implemented specific measures. These measures aim to instill confidence and provide reassurance to all stakeholders involved.

Observers note that by openly standing together with Vanke, Shenzhen State-owned Assets aims to combat the menacing short-selling forces that have been plaguing the market and create a sense of stability. This move also underscores the immense importance that state-owned shareholders place on Vanke’s success.

The decision has been welcomed by both industry insiders and market participants, who view it as a strategic move to mitigate excessive panic and restore investor confidence. Shenzhen State-owned Assets’ resolute support for Vanke demonstrates the commitment to protect and bolster Shenzhen’s state-owned assets system amidst challenging market conditions.

Experts believe that this gesture of solidarity from Shenzhen State-owned Assets will play a pivotal role in countering the ongoing market volatility, instilling stability, and fostering a more positive investment environment in Shenzhen.

As the situation continues to evolve, all eyes will remain on Shenzhen State-owned Assets and Vanke to see how this alliance will navigate the turbulent market and set an example for others to follow.

(Securities Times)

