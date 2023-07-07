write a title for this article

Source Title: Focus on Barrier-free Environment Construction Law | What is Foxit PDF Barrier-free Technology?

The newly promulgated “Barrier-free Environment Construction Law” once again focuses “information accessibility” under the spotlight of the times.Facing the ever-changing information age, how to eliminateThe digital divide between visually impaired people and the outside world, and ensuring their equal and full participation in social life, has become a problem that Foxit Software, a national enterprise, has been thinking about and working hard to solve for a long time. Adhering to the original intention and belief of technology for good, Foxit’s barrier-free technology was successfully launched in 2017. Just as ramps facilitate people in wheelchairs, Foxit barrier-free technology builds a bridge between the visually impaired and the information age.

Currently, Foxit accessibility technology is embedded in Foxit PhantomPDF. Based on Foxit’s barrier-free technology, Foxit PhantomPDF implements a barrier-free design, including menu item names that can be read by screen readers, setting items for screen readers, and supporting shortcut keys for program functions, etc. It is compatible with a variety of screen-reading software, allowing people with visual disabilities to more easily operate application software to process PDF documents with the assistance of screen readers and keyboards.

In addition to helping visually impaired people have the same application software operation capabilities as those with sight, Foxit Barrier-Free Technology also provides the ability to create barrier-free PDF documents and check whether PDF documents meet accessibility requirements. In this regard, a discerning person can make government documents, publications, etc. into PDF documents that meet the accessibility standards, and check whether the PDF documents meet the accessibility standards and make repairs. like:

Set the reading order of screen readers to help people with reading disabilities accurately read documents such as newspapers with complex layouts;

Make tables accessible so that screen readers can accurately read the table structure and content;

Add alternative text for pictures in documents, so that screen readers can directly read the alternative text for people with print disabilities to obtain picture information;

Pass the structural information of the document to the screen reader through accessibility processing, including: headings, paragraphs, tables, cells, formulas, pictures, etc.;

Adjust the color contrast of documents through accessibility processing, remove content that uses color to convey information in documents, and remove color interference for people with reading disabilities;

From application software operation barrier-free design, document barrier-free reading, to barrier-free document generation, inspection and repair, Foxit PDF barrier-free technology is deepening layer by layer, striving to create a more friendly information barrier-free living environment for the visually impaired, sharing technology bonus.

