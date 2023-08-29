Helping the revitalization of the countryside, the 3rd “China Taiping Boys” football carnival in 2023 came to a successful conclusion

On August 27, the 2023 third “China Taiping Boys” football carnival final match came to an end in Yu’an, Anhui. He Xiaofeng, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association, Li Qingming, business director of China Taiping Insurance Group, Ni Bo, deputy general manager of Taiping Life Insurance, Yang Yujing, deputy secretary of the Yu’an District Committee and head of the district government, Wei Haiying, a famous women’s football player, and other guests attended the event, from Anhui 192 young players from all over the country participated in the competition.

In the morning, China Taiping teamed up with the Women’s Football League players to hold a public welfare football training camp. Representative players Liu Shanshan, Tan Ruyin and other new and old women’s football players from “Clanging Rose” demonstrated in person, and carefully created a high-quality football lesson for the local football teenagers. Basic training, coordination and agility training with the ball, and half-court offensive and defensive confrontation training, the young players concentrated on comprehending every detail.

In the afternoon, students from Zijing Primary School in Yu’an District opened the prelude to the “China Taiping Boys” football carnival Yu’an Public Welfare Competition with local characteristic encouraging performances. On behalf of the local government, Yang Yujing, deputy secretary of the Yu’an District Committee and head of the district, warmly welcomes all participating athletes and leaders to come to Charming Yu’an.

He Xiaofeng, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Football Association, said: “The football carnival held by China Taiping has created a stage for young football fans to challenge themselves and realize their dreams. The children interacted closely and received good social response. I hope that the rich and colorful activities will attract more young people to approach football, like football, and love football.”

Li Qingming, business director of China Taiping, said: “By holding the Yu’an football training camp and practicing the concept of public welfare in the activities, China Taiping will continue the profound friendship with Yu’an. I hope that China Taiping’s meager strength can help the youths of Yu’an Put on the wings to realize your football dream.”

Ni Bo, deputy general manager of Taiping Life Insurance, donated more than 50,000 yuan of football materials to the Yu’an Education and Sports Bureau on behalf of the “China Taiping Good Boys” in 14 cities. On behalf of the children, Wang Yongyi, Secretary of the Education Working Committee of the Yu’an District Committee and Director of the District Education and Sports Bureau, also presented handmade bronzes to China Taiping, implying that China Taiping and Yu’an will go hand in hand and thrive in innovation and development.

After 3 hours of fierce competition, 12 young players stood out among 192 contestants and won the title of “China Taiping Good Boy”.

This year’s carnival lasted for 5 weeks, and more than 2,000 participating families were successfully shortlisted, and a total of 100 “China Taiping Good Boys” were selected. Different from the previous ones, China Taiping introduced the event to Yu’an for the first time, and specially set up links such as “Love and Aid Farmers’ Booth” and “Baimi Jixiang Picture Scroll” at the event site to practice the concept of public welfare and help rural revitalization through sports assistance , help more children realize their football dreams, and strive to practice China Taiping’s characteristic road of assistance.

A total of 25 new and old women’s football players including Wei Haiying, Liu Shanshan, Peng Shimeng, Tan Ruyin, Luo Guiping, Yang Man, Wang Ying, and Liu Chen came to the event to cheer for the young players. Hundreds of authoritative media such as Xinhua News Agency and People’s Daily Online followed up and reported on the event, many TV stations conducted offline interviews, and nearly a hundred Xiaohongshu experts went to each competition area to check in and post articles.

As the longest-running national insurance brand in my country, China Taiping has always kept in mind the responsibility of a central enterprise, actively fulfilled its social responsibilities, vigorously supported the Women’s Football League of the Chinese Football Association, and cared about the development of my country’s youth football. In the future, China Taiping will continue to join hands with the Women’s Football League to provide a strong talent pool for the national team and contribute to the revitalization of women’s football and the development of youth football.