Create a news article using this content
The 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn) opened in Shanghai on August 28. This expo is positioned as an “innovative integration platform for the apparel industry supply chain”. During the three-day exhibition period, it will focus on displaying the system resources of China‘s apparel industry’s manufacturing level and supply capacity, boosting the docking of the industrial chain and improving business efficiency.
The scene of the 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn). Images are provided by the sponsor.
According to reports, the expo covers an area of 53,000 square meters, with a total of 588 exhibitors presenting on-site products and services from procurement of surface accessories, design and development to production and processing. It is worth mentioning that the expo will focus on the characteristics of the apparel and apparel supply chain, and set up special exhibition areas according to subdivided fields and industrial chain links to help exhibitors gather intentional orders.
The scene of the 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn). Images are provided by the sponsor.
“Currently, the domestic garment manufacturing level, technological level, and quality standards have been greatly improved, and many individual champion companies have emerged. We have specially selected supply chain companies that focus on single products in the industry. Some of these companies focus on flexible manufacturing, and some are in shirts, Cashmere coats, outdoor sun protection and other fields have been deeply cultivated for decades, featuring specialization and special innovation.” Chen Dapeng, vice president of China National Textile and Apparel Council, introduced that the expo will provide precise docking for these enterprises, clothing brands and designer brands, and help the industry to develop Market, take the road of collaborative innovation and development.
It is reported that the 2023 China International Clothing and Accessories Fair (Autumn) is hosted by the China National Garment Association, China International Trade Center Co., Ltd., and the Textile Industry Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. (Reporter Zhang Xinxin)
[error correction]
[Responsible editor: Jiao Peng]
.