Title: JD Supermarket Teams Up with Dental Experts to Promote Oral Health and Combat High Caries Rate Among Children
Subtitle: Live broadcast session attracts thousands of viewers, offering valuable insights and 150,000 pieces of toothpaste
Date: September 24, 2023
In a move to address the alarming caries rate among 5-year-old children exceeding 70%, JD Supermarket, in collaboration with the China Dental Disease Prevention and Treatment Foundation, organized a special live broadcast session aimed at popularizing oral health knowledge. The event saw the participation of five major dental experts who shared valuable insights on the benefits of fluoride and proper oral care practices. To encourage participation, the supermarket gave away 150,000 pieces of toothpaste during the show.
The live broadcast, which took place on National Teeth Day (September 20), witnessed an impressive viewership of 50,000 users, with almost half of them being consumers stocking up on oral health products for their families. Starting from 18:00 and lasting until 20:00, the session featured discussions on children’s tooth care, brushing techniques, and the importance of fluoride in preventing caries.
According to Xu Tongkai, doctor of dental medicine at Peking University, fluoride toothpaste can be used from an early age, effectively combating dental caries. Dr. Xu Tongkai recommended using a rice grain-sized portion of toothpaste for children under 3 years old, and a soybean grain-sized portion for children aged 3-6. He also emphasized that tartar contains around 200 million bacteria per cubic millimeter, underscoring the importance of daily brushing.
The session also highlighted the expertise of the four major brands Shuke, Lengsuanling, ELMEX, and Sensodyne, who provided viewers with specialized guidance on various aspects of oral care. Shuke’s expert Xie Xiaofang shared insights on teeth whitening, highlighting the use of active biological enzymes to remove stains and prevent yellowing. Dr. Dong Haide from Lengsuanling emphasized the importance of combating tooth sensitivity by using products specifically designed to reduce sensitivity. Zhang Yongxia, a professional representative from Sensodyne, focused on the remodelling of damaged tooth enamel to address oral health issues.
JD Supermarket, known for its commitment to high-quality products, was praised for its professional buyer team and competitive prices. The supermarket’s comprehensive service initiatives have made it the preferred channel for consumers to purchase oral health products.
With the successful collaboration of JD Supermarket, dental experts, and oral care brands, the initiative aimed to empower consumers with authoritative knowledge and accessible oral health products to combat the prevalent caries rate among young children.
