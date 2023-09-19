The Cuban government is making moves to establish digital banking in the country, starting with the end of cash collections at CIMEX’s Servicentros. Customers currently have multiple options for making purchases virtually, with fuel being one of the first products to be sold in this way.
Among the available payment methods are magnetic cards, rechargeable cards for Cuban citizens, Transfermóvil, and disposable cards. The disposable card option is reportedly the most popular among consumers.
Authorities had previously announced these changes, and starting from September 1, 2023, the nation’s gasoline stations will only accept digital payments. However, the implementation of this initiative will be gradual across the Cuban archipelago. The first provinces to adopt the new collection system include Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Las Tunas, and news.
By October, the electronic payment strategy will be established in the Cuban capital of Havana, as well as Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey, and Holguín. Disposable cards can be obtained at various CIMEX locations, and ETECSA, the telecommunications company, also offers them through their agents.
Miguel Romero, the director of CIMEX’s gas stations in Sancti Spíritus, noted that the digital collection mode will be implemented in 28 out of 30 facilities, starting from the upcoming Friday, the 15th. The move towards digital payments aims to modernize the banking sector in Cuba and provide more convenient and secure options for consumers.