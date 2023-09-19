write a title for this article

The Cuban government is taking measures to establish banking. One of the new proposals is the end of cash collections in the so-called Servicentros of the CIMEX chain. Right now, customers have several options to make purchases virtually. One of the first products to be sold in this way is fuel.

Among the variants that exist to make payments, there are magnetic cards and rechargeable cards for Cuban citizens. In addition, there are alternatives regarding the use of Transfermóvil and the disposable card. This last modality is the one most used by consumers.

The provinces that start with digital payments

Some time ago, the authorities of the largest of the Antilles offered information about these changes. CIMEX executives said that from the first day of September 2023, the nation’s gasoline stations would charge digitally.

However, this initiative will be implemented progressively throughout the Cuban archipelago. The first provinces of the Caribbean island that will host the new collection system are Mayabeque, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus, Las Tunas and news.

Next October, the Cuban capital, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey and Holguín will establish the electronic strategy. Those interested in purchasing disposable cards can obtain them at the different CIMEX establishments.

This corporation announced that the cards are distributed in more than a thousand locations. Another alternative to obtain these payment tools is through the telecommunications agents of the telephone company ETECSA.

The director of the gas stations that belong to CIMEX in Sancti Spíritus, Miguel Romero said that next Friday the 15th the indication will begin to be applied. Mr. Romero also warned that the facilities with the digital collection mode will be 28 of a total of 30.