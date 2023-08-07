write a title for this article

The starting price of 250,000 GPT-5 is accused of needing 50,000 H100 graphics cards to train: NVIDIA is making money

Fast Technology News on August 7th, although the OpenAI CEO denied it before, the industry still believes that they are already training the GPT-5 large model, which will be more than 10 times the size of GPT-4, but this also means more money, especially Graphics cards for training AI are extremely scarce.

There are so many AI large-scale models in the world, how many AI graphics cards are used is the secret of each company, and accurate data is rarely disclosed. GPT-4 is guessed to be trained on 10,000-25,000 A100 graphics cards.The graphics card required for GPT-5 is still a fan. Musk estimates that there are 30,000-50,000 H100 graphics cards, which have much stronger performance.

In addition to OpenAI, other companies have high demand for high-performance AI graphics cards. Meta, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Tesla and Musk are all engaged in various AI.Total demand is predicted to be as high as 432,000 H100 graphics cards, worth over $15 billion.

This is just the demand of the American technology industry analyzed by foreign netizens. In fact, the domestic demand is not less than that of the United States. Even if you can only buy the special version of the A800 and H800 accelerator cards, this does not prevent domestic companies from investing in large AI models and snapping up AI at a higher price. graphics card.

In the current market, only NVIDIA can meet the needs of AI graphics cards. AMD and Intel’s AI graphics cards not only have performance and ecological problems, but also cannot keep up with the supply. AMD’s killer MI300X will not be shipped until the end of the year. It will be launched in large quantities in 2024.

After all,This wave is NVIDIA making money again, and the demand for AI graphics cards will continue until the end of 2024In the past year and a half, the supply has been in short supply. The price of the H100 graphics card starts at 250,000 yuan. It is hard to say if the price is increased, and the increase fluctuates greatly.

