Home » write a title for this article The US dollar starts with a considerable trend and extends the gains registered the previous day.For the morning of this Thursday, July 6, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket with the most important currencies globally, is located at 103.30 units, according to the financial portal Investing.com . The figures registered during yesterday were 103.03 units.Traders digest Fed minutesThe rise of the dollar is the result of an economic market that operates cautiously before the next monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after knowing the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank.Through these, the Fed recognized the need to continue with the aggressiveness of the upward cycle in interest rates after taking a break for the month of July. In fact, it was revealed that some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would have supported a 25 basis point hike the previous month, suggesting that the next increase could be by the same amount.Employment data also influence the riseCoupled with the Fed minutes, another key factor in the rise of the dollar was the disclosure of employment data in the United States. According to official figures, private non-farm payrolls rose by 497,000 jobs in June, exceeding the 228,000 expected by analysts.You may also be interested: These 6 10-cent coins can be worth millions of dollars: how to know if you have onePrice of the dollar today, July 6: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…Below is the exchange rate, purchase and sale of the US dollar in Mexico and parts of Central America today, Thursday, July 6, according to the most recent update from Investing.com. Mexico: 17.1709 Mexican pesos (MXN) Costa Rica: 542.47 costa rican colon (CRC) Guatemala: 7.8445 quetzales (GTQ) Honduras: 24.6148 lempiras (HNL) Nicaragua: 36.5500 córdobas (NIO) Buy Mexico: 17.1494 Mexican pesos (MXN) Costa Rica: 529.61 costa rican colon (CRC) Guatemala: 7.6607 quetzales (GTQ) Honduras: 24.1555 lempiras (HNL) Nicaragua: 36.1500 córdobas (NIO) Sale Mexico: 17.1584 Mexican pesos (MXN) Costa Rica: 555.33 Costa Rican Colon (CRC) Guatemala: 8.0282 quetzales (GTQ) Honduras: 24.9300 lempiras (HNL) Nicaragua: 36,9500 Cordoba (NIO)
Business

write a title for this article

The US dollar starts with a considerable trend and extends the gains registered the previous day.

For the morning of this Thursday, July 6, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket with the most important currencies globally, is located at 103.30 units, according to the financial portal Investing.com . The figures registered during yesterday were 103.03 units.

Traders digest Fed minutes

The rise of the dollar is the result of an economic market that operates cautiously before the next monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after knowing the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank.

Through these, the Fed recognized the need to continue with the aggressiveness of the upward cycle in interest rates after taking a break for the month of July. In fact, it was revealed that some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would have supported a 25 basis point hike the previous month, suggesting that the next increase could be by the same amount.

Employment data also influence the rise

Coupled with the Fed minutes, another key factor in the rise of the dollar was the disclosure of employment data in the United States. According to official figures, private non-farm payrolls rose by 497,000 jobs in June, exceeding the 228,000 expected by analysts.

You may also be interested: These 6 10-cent coins can be worth millions of dollars: how to know if you have one

Price of the dollar today, July 6: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Below is the exchange rate, purchase and sale of the US dollar in Mexico and parts of Central America today, Thursday, July 6, according to the most recent update from Investing.com.

Mexico: 17.1709 Mexican pesos (MXN) Costa Rica: 542.47 costa rican colon (CRC) Guatemala: 7.8445 quetzales (GTQ) Honduras: 24.6148 lempiras (HNL) Nicaragua: 36.5500 córdobas (NIO) Buy

Mexico: 17.1494 Mexican pesos (MXN) Costa Rica: 529.61 costa rican colon (CRC) Guatemala: 7.6607 quetzales (GTQ) Honduras: 24.1555 lempiras (HNL) Nicaragua: 36.1500 córdobas (NIO) Sale

Mexico: 17.1584 Mexican pesos (MXN) Costa Rica: 555.33 Costa Rican Colon (CRC) Guatemala: 8.0282 quetzales (GTQ) Honduras: 24.9300 lempiras (HNL) Nicaragua: 36,9500 Cordoba (NIO)

by admin
write a title for this article <p class="">The US dollar starts with a considerable trend and extends the gains registered the previous day.</p><p class="">For the morning of this Thursday, July 6, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket with the most important currencies globally, is located at 103.30 units, according to the financial portal Investing.com . The figures registered during yesterday were 103.03 units.</p><h3 class="">Traders digest Fed minutes</h3><p class="">The rise of the dollar is the result of an economic market that operates cautiously before the next monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after knowing the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank.</p><p class="">Through these, the Fed recognized the need to continue with the aggressiveness of the upward cycle in interest rates after taking a break for the month of July. In fact, it was revealed that some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would have supported a 25 basis point hike the previous month, suggesting that the next increase could be by the same amount.</p><h3 class="">Employment data also influence the rise</h3><p class="">Coupled with the Fed minutes, another key factor in the rise of the dollar was the disclosure of employment data in the United States. According to official figures, private non-farm payrolls rose by 497,000 jobs in June, exceeding the 228,000 expected by analysts.</p><p class="">You may also be interested: These 6 10-cent coins can be worth millions of dollars: how to know if you have one</p><h3 class="">Price of the dollar today, July 6: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…</h3><p class="">Below is the exchange rate, purchase and sale of the US dollar in Mexico and parts of Central America today, Thursday, July 6, according to the most recent update from Investing.com.</p><h2 class="ext-in__tl"/> <strong>Mexico</strong>: 17.1709 Mexican pesos (MXN) <strong>Costa Rica</strong>: 542.47 costa rican colon (CRC) <strong>Guatemala</strong>: 7.8445 quetzales (GTQ) <strong>Honduras</strong>: 24.6148 lempiras (HNL) <strong>Nicaragua</strong>: 36.5500 córdobas (NIO) Buy<h2 class="ext-in__tl"/> <strong>Mexico</strong>: 17.1494 Mexican pesos (MXN) <strong>Costa Rica</strong>: 529.61 costa rican colon (CRC) <strong>Guatemala</strong>: 7.6607 quetzales (GTQ) <strong>Honduras</strong>: 24.1555 lempiras (HNL) <strong>Nicaragua</strong>: 36.1500 córdobas (NIO) Sale<h2 class="ext-in__tl"/> <strong>Mexico</strong>: 17.1584 Mexican pesos (MXN) <strong>Costa Rica:</strong> 555.33 Costa Rican Colon (CRC) <strong>Guatemala</strong>: 8.0282 quetzales (GTQ) <strong>Honduras</strong>: 24.9300 lempiras (HNL) <strong>Nicaragua</strong>: 36,9500 Cordoba (NIO)

Title: US Dollar Extends Gains as Traders Digest Fed Minutes and Positive Employment Data

The US dollar continues its upward trend, building on the gains made in the previous day’s trading. According to Investing.com, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket of major global currencies, currently stands at 103.30 units, up from the previous day’s 103.03 units.

The surge in the value of the dollar can be attributed to cautious market activity as traders analyze the minutes from the recent meeting of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed). The central bank’s minutes revealed a recognition of the necessity to maintain the aggressive interest rate hikes, following a pause in July. The minutes also indicated that some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had advocated a 25 basis point increase in the previous month, suggesting a similar move could be expected in the future.

Additionally, employment data in the United States has contributed to the surge in the dollar’s value. Official figures show that private non-farm payrolls increased by 497,000 jobs in June, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 228,000 jobs.

In parallel to these developments, Investing.com has provided the latest exchange rates for the US dollar across several countries in Central America. Here are the rates as of Thursday, July 6:

– Mexico: The buy rate for the US dollar is 17.1709 Mexican pesos (MXN), while the sell rate is 17.1494 Mexican pesos (MXN).
– Costa Rica: The buy rate for the US dollar is 542.47 costa rican colones (CRC), and the sell rate is 529.61 costa rican colones (CRC).
– Guatemala: The buy rate for the US dollar is 7.8445 quetzales (GTQ), and the sell rate is 7.6607 quetzales (GTQ).
– Honduras: The buy rate for the US dollar is 24.6148 lempiras (HNL), and the sell rate is 24.1555 lempiras (HNL).
– Nicaragua: The buy rate for the US dollar is 36.5500 córdobas (NIO), and the sell rate is 36.1500 córdobas (NIO).

See also  Sci-fi Dreams Come True: Experts Optimistic About the Future of Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Overall, the rise of the US dollar is driven by both the cautious market sentiment ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision and the positive employment data reported in the United States. Traders and analysts are closely monitoring these factors as they anticipate future movements in the currency markets.

You may also like

Girocard without Maestro – what the end means...

FS grows in Europe, will manage the Dutch...

Kingsoft Office Introduces WPS AI: Empowering Smart Office...

China’s central bank: Falling yuan and weak growth

Togo: Adesina boasts of the opportunities offered by...

Volkswagen tests autonomous ID.Buzz in Austin

Annalisa Chirico: “Meloni will evaluate whether to ask...

The Rise of Quality in the Snack Food...

Luxury travel: The rich have these special wishes...

Ferrero decreases its shares in Mediobanca. The devaluation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy