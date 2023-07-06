write a title for this article

The US dollar starts with a considerable trend and extends the gains registered the previous day.

For the morning of this Thursday, July 6, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the currency against a basket with the most important currencies globally, is located at 103.30 units, according to the financial portal Investing.com . The figures registered during yesterday were 103.03 units.

Traders digest Fed minutes

The rise of the dollar is the result of an economic market that operates cautiously before the next monetary policy decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after knowing the minutes of the last meeting of the Central Bank.

Through these, the Fed recognized the need to continue with the aggressiveness of the upward cycle in interest rates after taking a break for the month of July. In fact, it was revealed that some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would have supported a 25 basis point hike the previous month, suggesting that the next increase could be by the same amount.

Employment data also influence the rise

Coupled with the Fed minutes, another key factor in the rise of the dollar was the disclosure of employment data in the United States. According to official figures, private non-farm payrolls rose by 497,000 jobs in June, exceeding the 228,000 expected by analysts.

You may also be interested: These 6 10-cent coins can be worth millions of dollars: how to know if you have one

Price of the dollar today, July 6: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Below is the exchange rate, purchase and sale of the US dollar in Mexico and parts of Central America today, Thursday, July 6, according to the most recent update from Investing.com.

: 17.1709 Mexican pesos (MXN): 542.47 costa rican colon (CRC): 7.8445 quetzales (GTQ): 24.6148 lempiras (HNL): 36.5500 córdobas (NIO) Buy: 17.1494 Mexican pesos (MXN): 529.61 costa rican colon (CRC): 7.6607 quetzales (GTQ): 24.1555 lempiras (HNL): 36.1500 córdobas (NIO) Sale: 17.1584 Mexican pesos (MXN)555.33 Costa Rican Colon (CRC): 8.0282 quetzales (GTQ): 24.9300 lempiras (HNL): 36,9500 Cordoba (NIO)