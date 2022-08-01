Original title: Written on the 9th anniversary of Redmi: Do you still remember these major events that happened in the past 9 years?

[Mobile China]Among domestic mobile phone manufacturers, Redmi is the only one in terms of cost performance. In the middle of this year, Xiaomi adjusted its organizational structure and merged the original Xiaomi product department of the mobile phone department with the Redmi product department to establish the mobile phone product department, which is of great benefit to the development of Redmi. Do you know when the original Redmi was released? On July 31, 2013, Xiaomi launched a new product line “Red Rice” and released the first-generation Redmi mobile phone, which effectively promoted the popularity of smartphones in China.

On July 31, 2022, Redmi celebrated its 9th anniversary. Lei Jun posted a congratulatory message on Weibo and attached a screenshot of Weibo in 2013, which made people feel very emotional. Time flies, and after 9 years of ups and downs, Redmi has finally gained a place in the Chinese mobile phone market. During 618 this year, the Redmi K50 won the top sales of mobile phones in the price range of 2000-3000 yuan on JD/Tmall/Pinduoduo, and the Redmi K50 Pro won the top sales of Android phones in the price range of 3000-4000 yuan on Tmall. It can be seen that Redmi’s Extremely hot. Next, Mobile China will take you to review the major events of Redmi in the past 9 years. How much do you remember?

Before the release of the first-generation Redmi, it was rumored that there were two versions, H1 and H2, priced at 799 yuan and 999 yuan, and both of them passed the network access test of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Among them, H1 will be a mobile customized version for contract sales, while H2 will take the open version route for online sales. Unfortunately, it backfired. There was a problem with the H1 in the China Mobile custom storage test and it failed the test. At that time, Lei Jun could choose not to make a customized version, but he chose to sacrifice the H1 and tens of millions of R&D expenses were put into water.

first generation red rice On August 31, 2013, Redmi released the first-generation Redmi (H2), priced at 799 yuan. It is said that the price of this model was originally 999 yuan, but the sales plan was exposed a week before the conference, and Lei Jun priced it at 799 yuan under the balance. The first-generation Redmi was powered by the MediaTek 6589 Turbo processor, equipped with an AUO 4.7-inch screen and built-in 2000mAh battery. Within 24 hours of its release, more than 3.5 million reservations were made, with a total sales volume of 44.6 million units. Redmi enters the Indian market for the first time On November 26, 2014, Hugo Barra, global vice president of Xiaomi, released the original Redmi Note in the Indian market. The first-generation Redmi Note was built by Xiaomi and China Mobile, with a total sales volume of 27.53 million units. It is the best-selling model in the Redmi family and the first large-screen mobile phone in the Redmi series. Original Redmi Note The first-generation Redmi Note is equipped with a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1280×720 and a PPI of 267; it is equipped with a MediaTek MT6592 processor, and the storage specifications are 1GB+8GB, 2GB+8GB, 2GB+16GB, and supports MicroSD (TF) card expansion; built-in 3200mAh battery, 5MP front camera, 13MP rear camera, weight 199g. Redmi brand officialindependent On January 10, 2019, Xiaomi held a new independent brand Redmi conference, announcing that the Redmi brand was officially independent, and appointed Lu Weibing as the vice president of Xiaomi Group and general manager of the Redmi brand, responsible for the brand building and products of Redmi. Design, produce, sell and report to President Lin Bin. As of the third quarter of 2018, the cumulative global sales of Redmi phones have reached 278 million units. Lu Weibing The independence of the Redmi brand is a reshaping of Redmi, giving it greater autonomy and choice, without worrying about conflict with Xiaomi. After the independence of Redmi, the goal is to pursue the ultimate cost-effectiveness, focus on the e-commerce market, and attract Internet crowds. Judging from the current results, Redmi has achieved the ultimate. On the day of independence, Redmi released its first new phone, the Redmi Note 7, which is also known as "Little King Kong". RedmiNote 7 RedmiNote 7 comes in four colors: Dream Blue, Twilight Gold, Bright Black, and Mirror Flower and Water Moon. The back adopts a light and shadow phantom gradient design, with a thickness of 8.1mm and a weight of 186g. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch water drop screen with a resolution of 2340×1080 and is double-sided. 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5th generation; built-in 4000mAh battery, front 13 million pixel camera, rear rear 48 million pixel + 5 million pixel AI dual camera, handheld super night scene, portrait mode, background blur and other functions . Redmi official brand spokesperson As we all know, if mobile phone manufacturers want to promote sales, spokespersons are indispensable. On December 3, 2019, Redmi announced that Wang Yibo will serve as the brand’s global spokesperson. On December 10, 2019, Redmi released the first new phone endorsed by Wang Yibo, the Redmi K30 series, with global sales of about 11 million units Redmi K30 The Redmi K30 is equipped with a 6.67-inch dual-hole LCD full screen with a resolution of 2400×1080, supports 120Hz high-brush, HDR10 display, has passed the TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, and uses Corning’s fifth-generation Gorilla Glass; equipped with the Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, The highest frequency is 2.2GHz; the built-in 4500mAh battery supports 27W fast charging; the rear camera is equipped with a four-camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens. The front camera is a 20-megapixel main camera + 2-megapixel portrait blur lens. Redmi Note series sales exceeded 200 million On May 24, 2022, at the launch of the new Redmi Note 11T series, Lu Weibing announced that the global sales of the Redmi Note series exceeded 200 million units, reaching 280 million units, and the global shipments of the Redmi Note 9 series exceeded 45.2 million units. There have been many “magic machines” in the Redmi Note series, and the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ performed very well and was loved by fans. Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD screen, supports Dolby Vision, 10x super-resolution touch, 120Hz high refresh rate, and has also passed the DisplayMate A+ certification and achieved 14 screen records; equipped with Dimensity 8100+ full blood version The LPDDR5+UFS 3.1 high-speed flash memory has an AnTuTu benchmark score of 790,000; the built-in 4400mAh battery supports 120W flash charging, which can be fully charged in just 19 minutes. write at the end In the past 9 years, the Redmi phone has been comprehensively improved from the inside out, from the plastic body to the metal body to the glass body, the appearance from the three-segment type, to the notch screen to the punched screen, every step is tight Keeping pace with the times, you can even compete with Xiaomi. Among the many thousand yuan machines, I believe that the first choice of many people is Redmi. Without him, the configuration is really fragrant, and it can even bring the flagship thousand yuan machine experience. The development of Redmi to its current height is closely related to Lu Weibing. The year Lu Weibing took over Redmi, the Note series sold out immediately, notebooks and TVs were stable and new, and IoT began to be deployed. Lu Weibing joined Xiaomi in November 2018. The Redmi Note 7 is his first product. By the end of 2019, the shipment exceeded 26 million units, which is better than all the previous Redmi series phones. It can even be said that, Since Lu Weibing joined Xiaomi, it has changed the impression of Redmi in the minds of consumers. In the second half of the year, Redmi will launch the Redmi K50 Ultra. According to previous reports, it is believed that this new opportunity will become a hit in the second half of the year.

