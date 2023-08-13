Wrong transfer for the Superbonus, what to do if the bank does not accept it for the transfer of credit?

Decree 11/2023 dictated, among other things, the list of documents that banks and post offices must request from subjects who transfer credit, in order to be exempt from any liability in the event of fraud. Letter b) of paragraph 1 of art. 1 of the decree in fact establishes that the participation in the violation which determines the joint and several liability of the assignees is in any case excluded with regard to the assignees who are in possession of the documentation, relating to the works that gave rise to the tax credit, listed in the text, including documents certifying the payment of said expenses.

