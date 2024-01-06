Home » Wu Xiaoqiu: The most important thing at the moment is to stabilize the market. It is recommended to suspend the IPO to let the market take a breath_ Oriental Fortune Network
Wu Xiaoqiu: The most important thing at the moment is to stabilize the market. It is recommended to suspend the IPO to let the market take a breath

Wu Xiaoqiu: The most important thing at the moment is to stabilize the market. It is recommended to suspend the IPO to let the market take a breath_ Oriental Fortune Network

At the 2024 China Capital Market Forum, Wu Xiaoqiu, the dean of the National Financial Research Institute of Renmin University of China and the dean of the China Capital Market Research Institute, gave insight into the current state of the country’s capital market. He emphasized that a strong capital market does not depend on the number of listed companies, as there are already over 5,300 listed companies in China. Wu Xiaoqiu suggested that the most important focus of current policy should be on stabilizing the market, and he expressed support for delaying initial public offerings (IPOs) to allow the market to take a breath.

Discussing the state of A-shares, Wu Xiaoqiu remained optimistic, stating that it is the darkest before dawn and encouraged investors to take care of their physical health during challenging times. He also addressed the issue of queuing up for listing, emphasizing that it is not a normal phenomenon and reveals a significant level of unfairness and rent-seeking in the process.

Furthermore, Wu Xiaoqiu highlighted the need for a shift in focus from the financing market to the investment market in China’s capital market construction. He noted that regulatory authorities have made efforts to maintain market stability and confidence, introducing policies such as improving holding reduction rules and reducing stamp duties.

In response to illegal activities in the capital market, Wu Xiaoqiu mentioned that the rule of law in the market is crucial and that legal and institutional constraints are necessary to boost market confidence. Overall, he urged caution and emphasized the importance of maintaining market stability in the current economic climate.

The original article was published by China Business News, with the title: “Wu Xiaoqiu: The most important thing at the moment is to stabilize the market. It is recommended to suspend the IPO to let the market take a breath.” It is important to note that the views expressed in this article do not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed at their own risk.

