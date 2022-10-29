Economic Observation Network Zhang Yanan / Text “Don’t be yourself” is one of Longfor Group’s values, and it was made into a striking slogan and hung on the wall of Longfor Group’s headquarters.

Every Longfor employee, especially high-level employees, not only sees it when they walk into the office building every day, but also needs to seriously respond to the torture of this sentence in their daily work. What can you contribute to Longfor?

Contribution is not only about doing well in your own affairs, but more importantly, exporting your own unique value to Longfor, such as leading a team, setting up a system, building a system, etc. Once these outputs are completed, it often means “doing oneself well.” “, the most ideal result, of course, is a promotion and a salary increase.

This time, it was Wu Yajun, the founder of Longfor Group, who “didn’t do it herself”. On October 28, her position underwent a major adjustment. She stepped down as executive director, chairman of the board of directors, etc., and was appointed as a strategic development officer. consultant. The chairmanship of the board of directors was handed over to the young CEO Chen Xuping.

Since the establishment of Longfor in 1993, Wu Yajun has been the one who has been exporting: she has established the positioning of Longfor’s high-end products and services; she has resisted the pressure of growth and deployed diversified holding businesses such as commercial and long-term rental apartments; The attitude towards financial leverage, maintain the green file, maintain the investment rating, in this unprecedented industry adjustment period, guarding the last line of defense of private real estate enterprises…

In the real estate industry, there are not many real estate companies at the helm who can make these achievements. Wu Yajun is a woman and a mother. She will post her baby in the circle of friends, and will be moved to tears by the comments of her colleagues when she resigns. However, in corporate decision-making, she presents more decisive actions. On that side, someone from Longhu said, “Every beautiful report is made up of many cruel decisions”, and Wu Yajun is undoubtedly the center of these cruel decisions.

The most typical one is making a fuss about “family culture”. In September 2020, a new employee who had been employed for two months felt that Longhu was as warm as home in the employee forum, and was bombarded by Wu Yajun. In her reply, she took a clear stand against turning the company into a home, because home, whether it is right or wrong, has no Right or wrong, there is no pros and cons, only tolerance and warmth.

The employee forum is like a miniature version of the online Longfor. This kind of simple, direct, low power distance, and inappropriate communication is the proud corporate culture of Longfor. Wu Yajun has been active in this forum for a long time. , like a driver, she not only controls the direction, but also spurs the speed, and the direction of bombarding the “family culture” is very clear, because Longfor “needs both”, not only growth, but also profit, but also safety. In order to realize this impossible triangle, it is undoubtedly necessary for employees to have a clear understanding of their work and a sense of warmth, not Longfor, which is the case in the rising period of the industry, and also in the trough period of the industry.

Therefore, looking at the recent evaluations of Longfor on social media, some people thank Longfor for allowing themselves to grow, and some feel that Longfor’s decision to lay off employees is actually two sides of the coin, and it is also the choice for enterprises to settle down. Wu Yajun has made the rules clear.

Looking at the real estate industry, there are not many corporate leaders who can balance offense and defense. Wu Yajun is one of the best. Therefore, her resignation also shocked the entire real estate industry.

Although she explained the reasons to the public, including age and physical factors, as well as the requirements of “de-familial” governance of the enterprise, and believed that Chen Xuping’s ability is enough to lead Longfor forward, but in terms of timing, during the cold wave of the industry, many For those who are discouraged and lazy, Wu Yajun’s retirement will inevitably make many people feel the end of an era. It was the golden age of real estate. The myth of wealth has been staged again and again. It is easy to grow savagely, but it is difficult to maintain concentration. This is also the most commendable thing about Wu Yajun.

Wu Yajun said that this handover has been brewing for three years. After making a big fuss about “home culture” in September 2020, Wu Yajun did not speak much in the employee forum.