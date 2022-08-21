Original title: Wu Yaodong, Chairman of China Post Wealth Management: Bank wealth management should give full play to the advantages of low volatility and stability and continuously optimize the asset allocation structure

China Securities News (Reporter Ouyang Jianhuan) Wu Yaodong, Chairman of China Post Wealth Management, said at the 2022 Summer Summit of the China Wealth Management 50 Forum on August 20 that in the future, bank wealth management should continue to take advantage of low volatility and stability, and continue to optimize Asset Allocation Structure.

Wu Yaodong introduced that bond assets are still the “ballast stone” of wealth management assets. We should strengthen investment and research capabilities, increase swing trading, moderately tap high-quality urban investment bonds and industrial bonds to increase income, and actively allocate varieties such as convertible bonds. . In addition, bank wealth management should also play an active role in supporting national strategies and regional economic construction in green bonds, financial bonds and urban investment bonds.

Regarding non-standard assets, Wu Yaodong believes that it is still the relative advantage of wealth management investment. From the perspective of development, the share of entrusted loans and trust loans continues to shrink. For the varieties of financial institutions, focus on exploring the customer base of state-owned enterprises and large private enterprises, and carry out new varieties of debt-to-equity swaps, share reforms and equity.

In terms of equity assets, Wu Yaodong said that wealth management companies have carried out equity investment through direct investment, FOF, MOM and other channels based on their own characteristics, and also actively explored direct investment in stocks.

He said that in the future, in terms of equity investment, we will combine the characteristics of the debt side and keep up with the medium and long-term trends of industrial development: first, we will combine the characteristics of financial liabilities and focus on sectors such as finance and infrastructure with stable returns; Support the role of the real economy. It can focus on domestic substitution, new infrastructure, industrial upgrading; medical education, pension and new retail; national defense, food and energy security sectors.

