Sina Auto News A few days ago, Wuling officially released more official pictures of the interior of the Bingo model. The new car will continue to adopt the retro design style and be equipped with dual 10.25-inch joint screens. The new car will be officially launched in the first quarter.

In terms of interior, the interior of Wuling Bingo still adopts a retro style, and the overall style is dominated by round lines. For details, the air outlet of the air conditioner adopts a drop-shaped design, the center console adopts an oval design, and the physical control buttons also adopt a circular design element. With the brown and white color contrast design, it shows a cute design while being retro style.

In terms of smart configuration, Wuling Bingo adopts a dual 10.25-inch joint screen design, which is in line with the current aesthetic trend. Judging from the car-machine interface in the official map, the new car is expected to be equipped with the Wuling Ling OS intelligent interactive system.

The seat design of the new car follows ergonomics, adopts an integrated headrest, and a large area of ​​soft covering material perfectly fits the curve of the human body; vertical quilting and perforated leather patterns improve the air permeability of the seat, and give a strong sense of wrapping overall , next-to-skin feel and comfort.

In terms of appearance, Wuling Bingo adopts a brand-new design style, and the overall shape is still round and cute. The closed, round front and the oval-shaped headlights make the front face look very cute. The rounded lines on the side of the body and the rear of the car give the whole car a bit of a retro flavor. With four beautiful colors and a two-color body design, it still targets young consumers.

In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 3950/1708/1580mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2560mm. It is positioned as a small car and is positioned higher than Wuling Hongguang MINI EV. In terms of power, the new car is expected to be equipped with a 30kW single motor. In terms of battery life, the new car is expected to be higher than the Wuling Hongguang MINI EV model.

