Wuling Hongguang MINI EV officially announced a maximum price reduction of 13,000 yuan, and the price of the whole series starts from 29,800 yuan

Securities Times e company news , on May 22, Wuling Motors announced “the first shot of new energy vehicles going to the countryside”. Wuling Motors stated that in response to the policy of new energy vehicles going to the countryside, Wuling Hongguang MINI EV family has dropped 13,000 yuan. , the price of all models starts from 29,800 yuan. Among them, the biggest drop is Wuling Hongguang Airev four-seat 300km advanced version, which has a price reduction of 13,000 yuan to 69,800 yuan; the Hongguang MINI EV standard version has dropped to 29,800 yuan again. The poster shows that the price is limited to May 22 -June 30. According to data from the Passenger Federation, the sales volume of Hongguang MINI EV in April was 18,000 units, a year-on-year decrease of 27.4%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

