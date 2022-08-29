On August 29th, the 2nd Changan Automobile Science and Technology Ecological Conference opened. At the intelligent technology experience branch, He Gang, general manager of Changan Automobile Intelligent Research Institute and CEO of Wutong Automobile Association, delivered a speech, announced the strategic upgrade of Wutong Automobile Association, and launched the first The public revealed the brand-new “interactive strategy brain”, and fully displayed the innovative achievements of Wutong Auto Alliance in creating “digital intelligent experience”. Zhong Xuedan, vice president of Tencent Smart Mobility, was invited to give a speech, affirming the development achievements of the Wutong Automobile Association since its establishment, and comprehensively interpreting the significance of the strategic upgrade of the Wutong Automobile Association.





New positioning, new business, committed to leading the era of intelligent interaction

In July 2018, Wutong Automobile Association was established, with Tencent Vice President Zhong Xiangping as the chairman, dedicated to providing efficient and intelligent tools to the entire industry and helping the industry to achieve digital transformation faster. In just four years, Wutong Auto Union has developed the world‘s first WeChat in-vehicle version, the first to apply full-duplex voice technology, and the first to realize the concept and practice of high computing power solutions, and has grown into an industry-leading provider of intelligent networked operating system solutions. In 2022, the overall strategy of Wutong Automobile Association will be fully upgraded to an “industry-leading vehicle-level intelligent interactive technology company”, and He Gang, general manager of Changan Automobile Intelligent Research Institute, will also serve as the CEO of Wutong Automobile Association.

At present, it is a critical period for the development of the era of vehicle intelligent interaction. With the completion of the strategic upgrade, Wutong Vehicle Alliance will rely on the capability platform of the new framework to provide the industry with vehicle-level intelligent solutions in a way of integrating software and hardware. Efforts will be made to build new core capabilities including: definition design, experience and evaluation, and capability platform, and rely on this to become a leader in intelligent interaction, allowing users to experience worry-free intelligent travel. At the business level, Wutong Car Link has extended from the in-vehicle operating system business to the full cockpit and even the entire vehicle intelligent interaction business. Preliminary estimates of the business scope and business volume will expand by more than 5 times.

In this regard, Zhong Xuedan said: “Wutong Car Alliance is a special attempt by Tencent to deeply participate in the digital transformation of the automotive industry. Under the joint construction of Changan Automobile and Tencent, Wutong Car Alliance has continued to innovate and do better. In the past four years, Wutong has The car alliance not only gives priority to the introduction of Tencent’s rich ecological resources and technical capabilities, but also receives all-round support from Tencent in terms of industrial ecological resources, organizational talent training, capital, etc. In the future, we hope to use a relatively open platform such as Wutong to help more Many car companies are building more standardized platform capabilities on the heterogeneous hardware platform. For car companies to complete in-depth optimization and capability building from system and hardware intervention to operating system, and integrate high-quality resources to create system-level solutions.”

Build 4+12 “interaction strategy brain”, 3 major product systems support “digital intelligent experience”

In order to create an intelligent interactive experience that “knows me better, more interesting, and more natural”, Wutong Auto Link cooperates with many ecological partners based on the existing achievements of the platform, from intelligent identification to intelligent analysis, to intelligent strategy and intelligent execution. Among the 4 core dimensions, 12 intelligent engines have been created based on the continuously accumulated and rich algorithm platform, and a sustainable evolutionary “interaction strategy brain” has been constructed. At the same time, in order to support the powerful “interactive strategy brain”, Wutong Auto Alliance also accesses the industry-leading data platform and computing power platform. The vehicle cloud platform currently under construction has access to 10 million vehicles, and the cloud big data storage and processing capacity exceeds 55 PB; the GPU computing power is 45 PFLOPS, and the average daily processing data can reach 10 billion, which will provide users with milliseconds high-level real-time interactive experience.





Under the blessing of “interaction strategy brain”, Wutong Auto Union has focused on creating three product systems: “natural voice system”, “integrated recommendation system” and “super-sensing vehicle control system” to explore new breakthroughs in intelligent experience and provide users with A true “digital intelligence experience”. Among them, the “natural voice system” starts from the user experience, and strives to use a higher level of artificial intelligence to solve the real pain points of users in the interaction with the vehicle. To provide a more comfortable and pleasant experience; the “integrated recommendation system” can realize the linkage recommendation of content and vehicle control with the help of comprehensive perception algorithm and big data engine, and create intelligent scene recommendation of “five senses interaction” and “full intelligent active recommendation” function; In terms of interaction outside the car, the “super-sensing car control system” can realize the functions of “visual car control”, “mobile phone control” and “watch car control”.

It is believed that with the realization of the strategic upgrade and the advent of the “interactive strategy brain”, the Wutong Automobile Association will continue to lead the era of vehicle intelligent interaction. In the future, Wutong Auto Union will be committed to realizing continuous iterative upgrading of products and services with more advanced concepts, more powerful software and hardware platforms and higher level of artificial intelligence, and creating a better digital intelligent experience for users.



