Wuxi, Jiangsu: Comprehensive upgrade of “black technology” helps Yangshan juicy peaches “fly” further – Xinhua English.news.cn

The famous Yangshan Peach is the exclusive “sweetness” for Wuxi people in summer, and it is also loved by consumers all over the world.

On the morning of June 13, 15 SF Express vehicles carrying 25,000 boxes of Yangshan peaches departed for Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai and other places, kicking off the peach season this year. This year’s “peach season” has been comprehensively upgraded in terms of transportation and sales, and a multi-pronged approach will help Yangshan peaches “deliver”, “run far” and “receive quickly”.

The comprehensive upgrade of delivery helps peaches “run” faster

This year, in order to allow more people to taste the freshest Yangshan peaches for the first time, Wuxi Yangshan Town has joined hands with SF Express to upgrade the “Peach Delivery Solution” in terms of transportation, service, packaging and other aspects. “Yangshan Peach goes to the whole world.

On the basis of last year, 11 new flows have been added for the first time in Wuxi this year, allowing peaches to “fly” from Yangshan to the world. Domestically, the farthest can be Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and other places, and the international farthest can be as far as Singapore, Dubai, etc. At the same time, the timeliness of peach transportation has also been comprehensively improved, and most areas can eat the freshest Yangshan peaches within 48 hours.

The latest “black technology” unmanned shuttle bus for short-distance delivery of peaches also made its debut. It is understood that such an unmanned shuttle bus performs high-precision positioning through the closed-loop “cloud-edge-end” data in the background, with a cruising range of up to 200 kilometers and a delivery range covering the entire area of ​​Yangshan Town.

At the same time, the “Peach Preservation Card” was innovatively developed this year. Putting a small card in the sealed box can keep the peaches dry during transportation and reduce the occurrence of deterioration.

Full sales firepower empowers the peach industry to grow bigger and stronger

In the Yangshan Juicy Peach Temporary Trading Market, a live broadcast team composed of a fruit grower team and school students has started the delivery mode. The peaches that have just been sold online will be delivered on the spot by SF Express. Through the combination of “online + offline” sales methods, it can effectively help Yangshan peach farmers increase their income and increase the efficiency of the peach industry.

It is understood that Yangshan Town and Wuxi City Vocational and Technical College have reached a consensus on joint construction and co-construction to help innovation and entrepreneurship. The “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Practice Base” was officially unveiled on the same day. The peach fragrance of the mountain floats farther.

Along with the launch of the peaches, new and old friends also gathered together. Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences Wuxi Branch Yangshan Scientific Research and Experimental Base signed a contract for cooperation and co-construction. Taihu Yangshanshui Peach Technology Co., Ltd. signed an in-depth cooperation contract with SF Express. “Assist” to liven up the “peach economy”.

Create a “peach economy” and write a new chapter in rural revitalization

In recent years, Yangshan Town has made every effort to create a “peach economy”. Today, the sweet Yangshan peaches have become “rich peaches” and “happy peaches”. Focusing on the development vision of “sweet peaches, beautiful scenery, and happy life”, Yangshan insists on using peaches as a medium to draw a blueprint for “getting rich”:

Closely following the construction goals of the national modern agricultural industrial park, based on the peach “chip”, focusing on technology-driven, on the basis of Yangshan Professor Workstation and Wuxi Peach Industry Research Institute, we will vigorously promote the Yangshan Demonstration Base of Wuxi Branch of the Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences, The construction of germplasm resource nursery, in the integration of “town and garden”, strives to build Yangshan “Agricultural Silicon Valley”, and the “golden brand” of Yangshan peaches is more shining;

Adhering to the idea of ​​brand marketing, focusing on the “market end”, “platform end” and “e-commerce end”, relying on the advantages of SF Express’s network coverage, packaging technology and distribution capabilities, we will continue to develop in processing logistics, e-commerce services, and multi-line sales. Breaking through and innovating, realized the transformation from scale advantage to benefit advantage, completed the leap from word of mouth to brand promotion, and the Yangshan juicy peach market has a brighter prospect;

Focus on improving the quality and efficiency of the peach industry chain, actively promote the combination of agriculture and tourism, rely on the popularity of peaches, introduce new formats, develop peach tourism, build a real peach economy, and promote the transformation of “one peach” single-chain economy into “one peach tree” With a full-chain economy, the Yangshan Peach Industry has a solid foundation.

Yangshan juicy peaches are coming from the 10,000-acre peach forest, with vigorous development, connecting with the world and setting out to the world.

Source: Wuxi Radio and Television Huishan Media Center