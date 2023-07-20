WWF, Amnesty & Co.: That’s how much money fundraisers earn

Fundraisers can earn daily rates of between 120 and 160 euros from some agencies that collect donors on behalf of NGOs. (icon image). picture alliance / Herbert Pfarrhofer

Agencies that run fundraising campaigns for non-profit organizations entice their employees with the promise of doing something good – and a decent salary.

As a so-called fundraiser, you can earn more than 3,000 euros a month on average. However, the salary of the fundraisers is not fixed, but can shoot up through bonuses.

Agencies tie their fundraisers to commissions they receive from their clients, the charities, for every donation made.

“ZASTER, KROTEN & MONETEN” — with these words an agency advertises the job of fundraiser to young people. The task is simple, you collect money in German cities for aid organizations such as Amnesty International or the UN refugee aid. In order to attract new fundraisers, the good purpose of the work is also emphasized: Another agency enthuses on your website that you can save the world by working as a fundraiser. She also promises fundraisers a lot of money — up to 3,800 euros a month.

The agencies can also pay the high salaries because they are booked by organizations such as the WWF or Amnesty International for a lot of money. The non-profit organizations depend on donations. It is usually not worthwhile for the organizations to have their own donation teams because they are too expensive and the need for fundraisers varies greatly over the year. The agencies take over the job and send out their fundraisers. How much money they earn depends on their own sales skills.

Fundraisers can count on 120 to 160 euros a day